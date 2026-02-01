Sabrina Carpenter's Favorite Dish Is An Absolute Classic
Let's get this out of the way: No, Sabrina Carpenter's favorite food has nothing to do with espresso. The Grammy-winning singer may have singled out coffee in her first "Short N Sweet" single, but, according to an Instagram Live from 2022, her favorite foods actually don't include caffeine. In the video, Carpenter responds to an Instagram live question about her favorite food. Without hesitation, she answers, "My favorite food is actually fajitas ... Chicken fajitas are my favorite."
Chicken fajitas are easy to make at home and layer peppers, chicken, spices, and other toppings. To make them, simply season your chicken and vegetables, cook until tender, and pile everything onto a warm tortilla. It's a simple yet delicious meal that's versatile for a quick, satisfying meal. You can cook it in a slow cooker, air fryer, or on a sheet pan — basically, any method works.
While Carpenter cites fajitas as her go-to dinner, she also mentions another classic dish she adores. This particular meal shifts from spices and chicken to all things cheese, as Carpenter gushes about a beloved American classic — mac and cheese.
Eat like Sabrina Carpenter by enjoying flavorful chicken fajitas alongside a dreamy mac and cheese
"That's that me mac and cheese" doesn't quite have the same ring as "that's that me espresso," but it may be more indicative of Sabrina Carpenter's culinary preferences. In the same 2022 Instagram live, Carpenter expresses her love for the American staple as another one of her favorites. "But then, also, a really great mac and cheese is the best by far," she quips.
While you can never, ever go wrong with a great macaroni and cheese, whether it's baked in the oven or incorporates a medley of cheeses, Carpenter doesn't elaborate in her video on what, exactly, distinguishes a "really great" mac and cheese from a merely okay one. Though we can assume she likes some of the staples' best qualities – ultra-cheesy, creamy, and comforting.
As such, Carpenter's ideal meal may very well be a medley of flavors, with chicken fajitas as a main dish and macaroni and cheese as a delightful side — or vice versa. If she's feeling adventurous, she might even combine the two into a cheesy, savory fajita mac. But ultimately, when it comes to food, these two are this pop princess's ultimate comfort duo.