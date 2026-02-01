Sabrina Carpenter's Favorite Dish Is An Absolute Classic

Let's get this out of the way: No, Sabrina Carpenter's favorite food has nothing to do with espresso. The Grammy-winning singer may have singled out coffee in her first "Short N Sweet" single, but, according to an Instagram Live from 2022, her favorite foods actually don't include caffeine. In the video, Carpenter responds to an Instagram live question about her favorite food. Without hesitation, she answers, "My favorite food is actually fajitas ... Chicken fajitas are my favorite."

Chicken fajitas are easy to make at home and layer peppers, chicken, spices, and other toppings. To make them, simply season your chicken and vegetables, cook until tender, and pile everything onto a warm tortilla. It's a simple yet delicious meal that's versatile for a quick, satisfying meal. You can cook it in a slow cooker, air fryer, or on a sheet pan — basically, any method works.

While Carpenter cites fajitas as her go-to dinner, she also mentions another classic dish she adores. This particular meal shifts from spices and chicken to all things cheese, as Carpenter gushes about a beloved American classic — mac and cheese.