Bulk Up Store-Bought Soup With This Affordable Protein Boost

Store-bought soup is an effortless way to get a meal on the table, whether it's for lunch or dinner. It might be the best (or worst) most popular canned soup, a variety from a box, or even one made and packaged directly in the store. However, even a top-tier store-bought soup could use a little more protein. The easy answer is to turn to a canned ingredient that might already be in your kitchen: beans.

When it comes to protein levels, some beans pack a lot. For example, both 1 cup of kidney beans and 1 cup of black beans each have over 15 grams of protein, but you can use any variety of beans worth buying to satisfy your craving (so long as it matches the flavor profile of your soup). It doesn't hurt that it's not difficult to add beans to soup, then there's the fact that beans are typically cheap, so it doesn't turn an easy meal into a costly one. Just keep in mind that beans can also change the consistency of soup.