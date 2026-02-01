Bulk Up Store-Bought Soup With This Affordable Protein Boost
Store-bought soup is an effortless way to get a meal on the table, whether it's for lunch or dinner. It might be the best (or worst) most popular canned soup, a variety from a box, or even one made and packaged directly in the store. However, even a top-tier store-bought soup could use a little more protein. The easy answer is to turn to a canned ingredient that might already be in your kitchen: beans.
When it comes to protein levels, some beans pack a lot. For example, both 1 cup of kidney beans and 1 cup of black beans each have over 15 grams of protein, but you can use any variety of beans worth buying to satisfy your craving (so long as it matches the flavor profile of your soup). It doesn't hurt that it's not difficult to add beans to soup, then there's the fact that beans are typically cheap, so it doesn't turn an easy meal into a costly one. Just keep in mind that beans can also change the consistency of soup.
Tips for adding beans to store-bought soup (and other upgrades while you're at it)
It's not a difficult task to combine store-bought soup with beans to enhance protein levels. Canned beans are the best option because it decreases cooking time, but this doesn't mean you should simply mix the beans and soup in a bowl and dig in. Combining them on the stove is ideal (compared to the microwave) because the soup and beans can simmer together, letting the beans soak up some of the flavor. If you're using raw beans, cook them beforehand and combine them with the soup in the pot. The amount of beans you use depends on how much soup you're heating up, how much protein you want, and what consistency you're striving for.
While adding beans to canned soup, you might as well add some other upgrades. You can upgrade canned soup with spices, such as garlic powder, onion powder, Italian seasoning, or chili powder, depending on the type of soup you want. Another canned ingredient that can enhance the flavor and consistency of soup is diced tomatoes. Our final suggestion is to stir in some fresh herbs, but be sure to add them toward the end of cooking.