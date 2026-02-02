Why You Should Be Storing Cheese In The Coldest Part Of Your Fridge

Brie, sharp cheddar, Manchego, and the list of varieties of cheese that might currently be stored in your fridge goes on. Whether you want to snack on the cheese or use it in your next batch of macaroni and cheese, the dairy ingredient needs to be fresh. In an interview with Mashed, Jill Allen, director of product excellence at Tillamook and an American Cheese Society-certified cheese professional, said the key to storing your cheese is to keep it in the coldest part of your refrigerator, where the temperature is between 35 to 45 degrees Fahrenheit — but away from the freezer, where the extreme cold air can affect taste and texture.

The cheese and produce drawers of your fridge are the ideal place to store your parmesan, Swiss, or other cheese types, since they feature a regulated temperature and provide a humid environment that keeps the cheese fresh. Depending on your fridge, you might be able to control the temperature and humidity levels of those drawers, so keep that in mind when you toss your cheese in there. An ideal humidity level is around 80% for most cheeses, so if you can control the drawers in your fridge, turn it up a notch. Meanwhile, aged cheeses will still thrive in lower humidity levels.