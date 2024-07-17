7 Types Of Cheese And How To Best Use Them For The Ultimate Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Making grilled cheese may seem like one of the most straightforward things out there. It can be confusing, though, if you don't know where to start. What cheese should you use? What bread is best? And just how do all those food bloggers get that perfect, Instagram-worthy cheese pull? If you have mastered the basic grilled cheese and want to get a little bit more fancy with it, you may be looking for some new ideas.

Luckily, we have reached out to two expert grilled cheese makers, and they've shared with us their tips for choosing the best cheese for grilled cheese sandwiches. First, we spoke to Jessie Johnson, who is the founder of Life As A Strawberry, a food and recipe website. She is a master comfort food maker and prides herself on making delicious, easy-to-follow recipes. Second, we spoke to Lana Stuart, who is the founder of Lana's Cooking. This food blog is focused on recipes from Stuart's own childhood in Georgia. Marrying the nostalgic with the new, Stuart is another master of comfort food who makes a mean grilled cheese.