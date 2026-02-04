The Restaurant Item That Benefits Your Home Kitchen Instantly

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Bringing restaurant-grade items into your home kitchen sounds like an expensive endeavor. While some products, such as top-shelf blenders, oven ranges, and knives, certainly are an investment, not everything is so costly. Take, for example, a bus bin. Typically priced around $10 to $20 each, these are normally used to carry dishes from the dining area to the back of the house. In a home kitchen, this is one of those surprising options for kitchen storage.

You could use bus bins to clear the table after a large meal, and they're quite handy for gathering dishes and glasses after a party. However, these can be used for so much more, including for storage, organizing, and as a spot for washing and defrosting. They're easily stackable, and can be stored away in the pantry when not being used.

Restaurant supply stores sell these bins, but they're also easy to find online. Often, they're referred to as commercial bins, such as the Ggbin commercial bus box three-pack (for $34.99). These could also be among the kitchen items you can source from the thrift store.