10 Kitchen Items You Should Always Look For At Thrift Stores
One of the best areas to stake out when you're knee-deep in thrift store shopping is the kitchen section. So many generous donors hand over underrated cooking tools, bakeware, and small appliances that are still in amazing shape but have outlived their purpose for whoever owned them last. In fact, thrift stores see such a regular intake of other people's gently used kitchen items that they're one of the most price-friendly purchases you can dependably find in abundance.
Obviously, certain kitchen items make more sense as a second-hand purchase. Glasses and kettles from prior eras that have finally earned a place in the giveaway pile are potential discoveries waiting to be made. Cookers, pots, pans, and cutlery are also frequent finds that knock tens if not hundreds of dollars off the price you'd pay in regular retail stores.
Whether you get your pick of the pile depends on how frequently you check the stock at your local thrift shops. If you happen to be a discount detective on the search for specialty buys that could turn out to be hidden gems — or even just useful additions to your culinary toolkit that don't cost an arm and a leg — these are some of the best kitchen items to keep your eyes peeled for.
Dutch ovens
One of the most exciting finds for a thrift-shopping kitchen nerd is a Dutch oven. These oversized pots are a coveted prize, especially considering the high prices of the premium brands sold in big-box stores. One lucky second-hand shopper shared on Reddit that they had located a Staub at Goodwill, wearing a $19.99 price tag. At high-end stores, this could retail for upward of $400. There's no calculator required to tell you what a knock-out deal you'd have on your hands if you found something similar.
For your best bet, avoid nonstick surfaces that could contain scratches. Even small nicks and scrapes can loosen the coating, potentially ending up in your food. Enamel-coated cast iron Dutch ovens are sometimes trickier to clean, but they make for a sturdier cooker. Check carefully for any chips before deciding if the price is right; even thrift stores sometimes have kitchen items that deserve a discounted price for the condition they're in.
If you're up on your collectibles, scope out enamel-coated cast irons that could be highly valuable. Authentic Dutch ovens from Holland may be stamped with "made in Holland" on the bottom to let you know you have something special on your hands. Take advantage of the great prices and the opportunity to pick up what is possibly an antique, even if you don't intend to put it to use. You might be able to turn it around for a tidy profit on eBay down the line.
Double boilers
A double boiler is one of those unique kitchen tools that you don't realize you need until you have one. Suddenly, you're melting chocolate and cooking up sauces like a pro, all thanks to a genius set of nested pots that takes the microwave out of the picture. Sure, you can use a glass bowl over a sauce pot to get a similar effect. But you'll look like a seasoned chef if you come home from your thrift shop adventures with a double boiler purposely made for the job.
The most common version you'll see is a metal sauce pot with a smaller pot nestled inside; sometimes there's a metal or glass cover included. Certain sets also come with a strainer that lets you steam vegetables, creating a three-for-one deal you can't pass up. Even if there's no lid, you have a great set you can cover with a lid from one of your pots at home.
For the cooks who like to add nostalgic style to their cookware, vintage glass versions are unique finds that can show up at your second-hand shop. One Redditor reported finding a familiar smoked amber glass double boiler with a distinctive 1970s vibe, which might have lasted without chipping or breaking for over 50 years. These transparent pots also give a clear view of the contents, ensuring you know when the double boiling is done. Grab one if you're lucky and expand your gourmet repertoire.
Stainless steel pots and pans
The durability and long-lasting strength of stainless steel make it your best bet for pots and pans. Shopping at regular retail outlets can break your brain when you see what some of the better brands cost. Making regular stops at your local thrift store to see who might be giving away premium pieces will let you stock your kitchen with the components you want instead of buying an expensive, oversized set.
Secondhand shopping for gently used stainless steel cookware is your chance to flesh out your collection with items you might be missing. Brand-new pieces can easily go for over $20 in stores or online, but almost-new items can sometimes be found for as low as $5. Thrifting for stainless steel also provides prime picks for starting your collection if you're a budding cook on a budget — or as easy gifts for any chefs in your friends or family.
The biggest hurdle to overcome is making sure that what you have in your hand is really stainless steel. You can differentiate aluminum by its matte finish and carbon steel by its seasoned surface that may look almost black. Stainless steel should be noticeably shiny. With a little elbow grease, you can bring tarnished pieces back to life. Then, follow this trick to keep food from sticking to your stainless steel pans so they stay as clean as possible.
Vintage glassware
You don't have to use every kitchen item you find at the thrift store, especially if you're a collector seeking out vintage glassware pieces for decoration. Many unwitting donors hand over high-quality glass creations, thinking they're knockoffs or simply not recognizing their value. That means you can swoop in and scoop up bargains and treasures that no one else can spot. You just need to know what you're looking for.
To ensure a prime purchase, check any glassware for chips or cracks and weigh it in your hand — the heavier, the better. Sharply cut designs and a bright, clear surface that refracts light into colors could indicate crystal, representing an immediate score in your vintage glassware hunt. You could also search for brands or identifying markers that are hot commodities on eBay or historic glassware circles.
Even if you're not on the hunt for a retro find that would net you a motherlode on "Antiques Roadshow," you can still pick up attractive and functional vintage glass pieces on the cheap. When all else fails, let your personal aesthetic be your guide and grab some highly affordable glassware to complete your kitchen. And if you check out your purchase against online listings when you get home and find you have a prized piece? Lucky you — break out the champagne and use your new goblet to toast the win!
Slow cookers
Anyone who finds using an Instant Pot too big a leap should invest in thrift store slow cookers instead. Thrifting doesn't only allow you to maximize your budget for appliances; it also gives you a chance to pick up older models made by more dependable brands. Some users claim their slow cookers have lasted up to 40 years with regular use. If you're a thrifter who loves the idea of making modest investments that keep you cooking for years, set your sights on slow cookers for a secondhand purchase that won't disappoint.
The Crock-Pot brand is an enviable find, providing dependable countertop cookers that sometimes cost half the price of new versions. They also add a homey warmth to your kitchen table or counter, something the sleeker contemporary models don't always do. You might even spot kitschy novelty versions with brick or floral patterns. On the other hand, if your existing appliances follow a modern design, look for brands like Cuisinart, which are popular, high-quality, and often offer more current styles.
Don't be surprised if actual Instant Pots start appearing on charity shop shelves; there are bound to be cooks who don't use theirs as much as they expected and have given them up in favor of other methods. If the price is right, by all means take one to go!
Le Creuset cookware
Dedication to quality makes Le Creuset one of the most expensive Dutch ovens on the market. The company creates stylish collections that withstand continued use, becoming heirloom pieces to stay in the family. The magic of these Dutch ovens makes them incredibly expensive when purchased new, which means they're one of the most exciting finds on the thrift store scene. Though some savvy thrift stores may jack up the prices to almost match the hundreds of dollars you'd pay for a new one, you're still better off checking second-hand shelves for budget-friendly finds.
Spying a Le Creuset Dutch oven or casserole dish in the wild is a thrill reserved for the most die-hard charity-shop enthusiasts. This cookware is something of a unicorn in the wilderness of other people's used goods. The brand also manufactures entire lines of pots, pans, silverware, and mugs, so keep an eye out in other sections, too.
Beware of cookware that emulates the shape and finish of an authentic Le Creuset; these may be bargains in their own right, but if you're after the real deal, you'll want to sharpen your vision. Before you do your second-hand shopping, take a glance online to get a sense of what to look for. Note the hallmarks and placement of the logo so you can verify that you have a real Le Creuset in your hands.
Wooden silverware drawer organizers
Those snazzy wooden or bamboo organizers that keep your forks and knives in their own compartments are so much nicer than the basic plastic versions. But even the simplest bamboo models at Walmart can cost around $12.00, and the wooden ones over $25. The higher-quality expandable bamboo options are even more expensive, potentially ringing up at $40.00 or more. Aside from the warmth and elegance of these organizers, the bamboo options offer an antibacterial surface, keeping unwanted microbes in your drawer to a minimum.
Someone who has done a kitchen renovation featuring built-in drawer organizers may toss one of these supreme silverware separators into the giveaway bin. For eagle-eyed thrift shoppers, finding one at a fraction of the original price is a purchase that can't be overlooked.
You may find organizers that have been less than gently loved in their lifetimes. It may take a little touch-up –– like some sanding or even a bit of wood glue –– to make them presentable. Be sure to weigh the additional expense of bringing a second-hand piece back to life before heading to the cash register to save yourself time in trouble. Instead of storing cutlery, you could also use the organizer as a junk drawer catch-all or electronics cable separator. Either way, you'll still be getting a nifty piece for less than retail.
Tea kettles
Having a tea kettle sitting on your stove adds a cozy touch to your kitchen (even if you don't intend on using it). It's one of those charming old-school kitchen items making a comeback for modern homeowners. Whether you heat water for tea, coffee, or oatmeal, these old-fashioned kettles always seem to make an appearance at thrift shops, just waiting for the right seeker to claim the treasure.
Copper or cast iron kettles are incredible finds, especially if you favor more rustic shapes. Stainless steel is more durable, perfect for a long-lasting pot that will probably have less wear and tear. If you prefer an electric version, you can find plenty of those lying in wait as well. Though some thrift shops test electric products before putting them out for sale, you can ask a clerk to plug your find into a socket to make sure it's in working condition before buying.
For kettles that have received decent use in their lifetime, you might notice a buildup of residue on the inside. With a little elbow grease and some safe and simple home cleaners, you should be able to restore any kettle to its former glory. Remember to do this before using it for the first time so your hot water is as fresh and clean as possible.
Chef's knives
Not everyone knows the value of a proper chef's knife. Many times, clearing out a deceased loved one's kitchen reveals a collection of cutlery that may be worth more to someone outside the family, and the pieces end up in the giveaway basket. Finding your next favorite kitchen cutter is inspiration enough to make frequent stops at the thrift shops in your area. Even if your purchase exceeds the number of kitchen knives you actually need, a proper chef's knife is a thrift store bargain you shouldn't walk past.
Some top brands to look for include Wüsthof, Zwilling, and Victorinox. These are top-shelf knifemakers whose pieces feature in the kitchens of some of the best chefs in the world. Your best bet for easy maintenance will be stainless steel, though you may find some carbon steel options mixed in, too. Both have benefits and drawbacks, but the biggest consideration is sharpness. Checking the blade for weight and smoothness and eyeing the handle for cracks or splits will help you avoid buying a lemon of a chef's knife.
Unless you own sharpening tools, check your local businesses for a knife sharpener who can address your blade's particular needs. For a little extra cash, you could end up with a highly valuable piece of professional cutlery that serves you for years, potentially saving you hundreds of dollars on a newer purchase.
Cake and muffin pans
Brand new cake and muffin pans can be ridiculously expensive, due in no small part to the increasing popularity of home baking. For every eager new baker who ties on their apron, there's a defeated ex-baker who just cleared out their cabinets of the extra pans they won't be using anymore. When these two forces coincide, the thrift store becomes the meeting point for one of the most money-saving kitchen buys possible.
You'll often find novelty pieces from brands like Wilton, donated by chefs with a one-and-done project that called for a Cookie Monster-shaped pan for a birthday party back in the '80s. The more useful finds will include round, square, and rectangular aluminum or stainless steel pans that can be used for a variety of occasions. If you're diligent in your second-hand shopping habits, you may find fluted Bundt pans with spiral designs that let you turn out stylish cakes without having to take lessons. One shopper at a Goodwill in Las Vegas spotted a specialty Bundt pan priced at $4.99 that was currently going for around $100 on eBay. Imagine baking your copycat Nothing Bundt Cake recipes in that kitchen Cadillac of a cake pan!
Inspect any pans you plan on buying for dents that could compromise the shape of your finished cakes. Since thrift-store finds are more likely to be a little roughed up, check for any scratches that could indicate the coating has been scraped off before purchasing nonstick cake pans.