10 Kitchen Items You Should Always Look For At Thrift Stores

One of the best areas to stake out when you're knee-deep in thrift store shopping is the kitchen section. So many generous donors hand over underrated cooking tools, bakeware, and small appliances that are still in amazing shape but have outlived their purpose for whoever owned them last. In fact, thrift stores see such a regular intake of other people's gently used kitchen items that they're one of the most price-friendly purchases you can dependably find in abundance.

Obviously, certain kitchen items make more sense as a second-hand purchase. Glasses and kettles from prior eras that have finally earned a place in the giveaway pile are potential discoveries waiting to be made. Cookers, pots, pans, and cutlery are also frequent finds that knock tens if not hundreds of dollars off the price you'd pay in regular retail stores.

Whether you get your pick of the pile depends on how frequently you check the stock at your local thrift shops. If you happen to be a discount detective on the search for specialty buys that could turn out to be hidden gems — or even just useful additions to your culinary toolkit that don't cost an arm and a leg — these are some of the best kitchen items to keep your eyes peeled for.