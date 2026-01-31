5 Costco Kirkland Dried Fruits, Ranked

For thousands of years, finding the next meal was the first priority for people across the globe. After securing food became less of a chore — yay for farming — the question became how to store it in an age before refrigeration. Smoking, and salting, were popular methods, but few things were quite as simple, and effective, as drying a food until its moisture content was low enough to significantly slow decay.

Today, we still dry plenty of foods, but rather than laying a handful of grapes out on the back patio for a few days, most of us pick up a package of raisins from the store. From snacking to baking, there are dozens of delicious uses for dried fruit, and if you're a dried fruit enthusiast — I'm sure there are a few out there — then Costco is the place to snag a wide variety of options for a good price. On my most recent trip, I counted over a dozen different selections, but today, we're focusing only on the Kirkland brand of dried fruits, which come in five varieties. I taste tested every one to find out which dried sweet treat is worthy of a spot in your oversized cart, and which should be left on the pallet.