Next Time You Make A Cake Try The 1-2-3-4 Rule

While the idea of creating your own cake recipe may seem daunting, it's not as hard as you might think. Baking boils down to simple ratios. With the correct proportions of eggs, flour, sugar, and butter, you've got the perfect groundwork. If you don't want to crunch the numbers yourself, follow the 1-2-3-4 rule to make an easy yellow cake recipe that serves a blank canvas for creativity. Simply combine one cup butter, two cups sugar, three cups flour, and four eggs.

The process for baking a 1-2-3-4 cake follows the same steps as most recipes. You cream the butter and sugar, beat in the eggs individually, and then gradually add the flour and any other dry ingredients. In addition to these four key ingredients, most recipes also call for three tablespoons of baking powder and a cup of milk to ensure good leavening and a lighter texture. You can mix the baking powder in with the flour and then add the dry ingredients intermittently with the milk. Then, pour the batter into a 9-by-13 inch pan and bake in a 350-degree oven for 35 to 45 minutes.

This is a cake that's incredibly simple to make. There is a reason this recipe has been around for the long haul, and a widely-circulated addition to community cookbooks. Many variations of the cake have been created over time as bakers frequently add their own personal twists to the recipe.