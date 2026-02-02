Next Time You Make A Cake Try The 1-2-3-4 Rule
While the idea of creating your own cake recipe may seem daunting, it's not as hard as you might think. Baking boils down to simple ratios. With the correct proportions of eggs, flour, sugar, and butter, you've got the perfect groundwork. If you don't want to crunch the numbers yourself, follow the 1-2-3-4 rule to make an easy yellow cake recipe that serves a blank canvas for creativity. Simply combine one cup butter, two cups sugar, three cups flour, and four eggs.
The process for baking a 1-2-3-4 cake follows the same steps as most recipes. You cream the butter and sugar, beat in the eggs individually, and then gradually add the flour and any other dry ingredients. In addition to these four key ingredients, most recipes also call for three tablespoons of baking powder and a cup of milk to ensure good leavening and a lighter texture. You can mix the baking powder in with the flour and then add the dry ingredients intermittently with the milk. Then, pour the batter into a 9-by-13 inch pan and bake in a 350-degree oven for 35 to 45 minutes.
This is a cake that's incredibly simple to make. There is a reason this recipe has been around for the long haul, and a widely-circulated addition to community cookbooks. Many variations of the cake have been created over time as bakers frequently add their own personal twists to the recipe.
How to make the 1-2-3-4 cake your own
Once you master this simple dessert that is easy to memorize, the real fun starts. The 1-2-3-4 cake serves as a very basic formula that allows for a lot of experimentation. As long as you keep the ratios the same –- maintaining one cup butter, two cups sugar, three cups flour, and four eggs –- you can adjust as needed to create a specific flavor profile. A little bit of lemon or lime zest, for instance, can give it a citrus kick. You can also fold in a quarter cup of sprinkles to make a confetti cake.
Extracts and powdered gelatin can help you custom create a specific flavor profile. Basic 1-2-3-4 cake recipes often include almond and vanilla extract, but you can get a bit more creative too. A combination of coconut extract and coconut flakes makes a tropical flavor. There are loads of fruit-flavored extracts and gelatins including unusual choices like rose water or espresso extract. You can even toss in mix-ins like fruit or chocolate chips for a little extra decadence.