The Type Of Seafood You Should Never Put Down Your Sink

Garbage disposals are among the most common appliances you'll find in U.S. kitchens. They're not all created equal, but the best onesvcan make quick work ofvleftover food scraps. Even then, an easy way to ensure you're not using your garbage disposal incorrectly is to keep out items that the unit wasn't made to handle.

Shells from crustaceans and mollusks are particularly ill-suited to go down your sink. By putting them in the garbage disposal, home cooks risk damaging both the device and the pipes. The appliance, which is built right into the sink, works by forcing food waste through a series of grinders. These reduce the scraps into pieces small enough to be washed down through the drain. The grinding mechanism generally isn't able to handle the shells in the same way it could handle softer food.

Harder shells from animals like crabs and lobsters could break the appliance's motor or grinding teeth. Softer ones, on the other hand, will only get partially ground up in a garbage disposal. That means you could get stuck with small pieces of shell that can start to rot and smell.