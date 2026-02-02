The Type Of Seafood You Should Never Put Down Your Sink
Garbage disposals are among the most common appliances you'll find in U.S. kitchens. They're not all created equal, but the best onesvcan make quick work ofvleftover food scraps. Even then, an easy way to ensure you're not using your garbage disposal incorrectly is to keep out items that the unit wasn't made to handle.
Shells from crustaceans and mollusks are particularly ill-suited to go down your sink. By putting them in the garbage disposal, home cooks risk damaging both the device and the pipes. The appliance, which is built right into the sink, works by forcing food waste through a series of grinders. These reduce the scraps into pieces small enough to be washed down through the drain. The grinding mechanism generally isn't able to handle the shells in the same way it could handle softer food.
Harder shells from animals like crabs and lobsters could break the appliance's motor or grinding teeth. Softer ones, on the other hand, will only get partially ground up in a garbage disposal. That means you could get stuck with small pieces of shell that can start to rot and smell.
Shellfish doesn't have to be thrown out, but shouldn't go in a garbage disposal
Shells are hard because they mostly consist of calcium carbonate, a mineral that forms crystals when it binds to protein. This is true for eggshells, too, so they should also be kept out of a garbage disposal. So what should you do with them instead?
Before you toss those shells from your oyster and clams into the garbage can, know that there are other ways to get rid of them. They can actually be composted in a home compost pile, though they should first be boiled and crushed. Some government agencies and nonprofits even collect empty shells to build or restore reefs. You could also reuse them at home for decor or crafts. Just be aware: Boil or bleach them first to make sure they're clean and sanitized.
Prefer turf to surf? Here's some good news: You can actually put some smaller bones from meat down the garbage disposal in some cases. Smaller ones from fish are okay, too. However, the appliance might make a lot of noise while breaking them down. Only certain garbage disposals are specifically equipped to handle bones, so check a specific unit's instructions first.