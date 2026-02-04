Bob Dylan's Favorite Vintage Dessert Dates Back Several Centuries

Bob Dylan is a legendary singer and songwriter who inspired a generation through his honest storytelling, folk rock style, and signature gravelly voice. While his music is iconic, he's been historically reserved about giving one-on-one interviews. This is partially what made his "Theme Time Radio Hour" on XM Satellite Radio so intriguing to his fans. Dylan would take calls, comment on music, and recite poetry. During a Christmas and New Years-themed show, Dylan talked about one of his favorite holiday desserts, figgy pudding, a classic Christmas dessert in Britain that goes back centuries.

Historians have uncovered records of plum pudding going back to the early 1400s, when "plum" represented a wide range of dried fruits, including raisins, currants, and indeed, plums. The fruit was incorporated into a steamed, savory cake-like dish that also contained meats, grains, and spices. Plum puddings gradually became more sweet and less savory. By the 19th century, common plum or Christmas puddings consisted of brown sugar, suet, candied citrus peel, eggs, spices, breadcrumbs, an alcohol based sauce that was doused over the pudding and ignited, and dried fruit, which would have included dried figs, creating the concept of "figgy pudding."

It's unclear when Dylan first tried this sweet made famous in song ("We Wish You A Merry Christmas") and literature. (It features prominently in the Charles Dickens classic, "A Christmas Carol.") Dylan is so taken by the dish, he has his own recipe, which he happily shared with listeners.