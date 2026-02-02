Why Is Seafood Synonymous With Mardi Gras?

When Mardi Gras season comes around, almost one million people flock to New Orleans for a week of parading, partying, and lots of eating. Much of what's consumed is seafood, which is no great surprise: the Big Easy is one of the best U.S. cities for seafood, where delicious plates of gumbo, crawfish étouffée, seafood boils, and oyster loaves have long delighted locals and tourists alike.

What might be more surprising, however, is how closely linked the history of Mardi Gras is with New Orleans seafood. It's a relationship that stretches back centuries. According to Congressional Seafood, seafood's influence on Mardi Gras goes all the way back to its early days in the U.S., when it was a cheaper alternative for NOLA's working class, who often couldn't afford a trip to the butcher. Even as the market evolved to a point where a few scallops cost more than a burger, seafood's importance to Mardi Gras has remained constant, with Louisiana Creole cuisine creating some of the best places to get seafood in America.