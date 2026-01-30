Is Walmart Overcharging You? Viral Video Suggests Major Weight Scandal In Its Meat Department

With the cost of groceries having risen 30% since the pandemic, shoppers want to make sure every dollar is used efficiently. When items are mislabeled with a higher price tag than they should have, it can be detrimental to a grocery budget — especially if the cost is double what it should be. This is exactly what seems to be happening in Walmart's meat section. In a series of viral TikTok videos, a user named james_wrigg showed how honey ham from a brand called Kentucky Legend was labeled as weighing and costing much more than it should.

To prove his point, Wrigg took the packaged hams to the produce section to use the scale. He first tests the scale's accuracy by weighing a 2-pound athletic weight, and notes that the scale is off by .02 pounds. He weighs several hams, which are priced by the pound, and it's shocking how incorrect the labeling is — especially considering that Walmart, which is definitely not one of the most expensive grocers in America, is marketed toward budget-conscious consumers. One of the hams Wrigg weighed is labeled as being 4.93 pounds, but it was actually 1.83 pounds, making its cost (at $4.98 per pound) $15.44 more than what it should be. Most of the hams were mislabeled as weighing over twice their true weight, and were overpriced by an average of $15.

In the comment section of Wrigg's video, others stated that they had the same issue with chicken breasts at Walmart. Days earlier, Wrigg made another TikTok video weighing mislabeled chicken breasts. In it, a package of chicken is labeled as weighing 4.66 pounds — it only weighed 2.37 pounds.