This Easy Pantry Add‑in Gives Mac And Cheese A French Flair

These days, everyone's got their own way to revamp mac and cheese. While there's nothing wrong with a good old-fashioned recipe without any bells and whistles, it's also fun to do a little something extra with this classic comfort food. What better way to shake things up than by tossing another delightfully indulgent dish into the mix? Next time you make mac and cheese, try adding a can of French onion soup. This (and additions like chopped French baguette) take your mac to the next level.

There are various versions of this recipe, but an especially simple one involves one can of French onion soup and one can of condensed cheddar cheese soup. Mix the soups together in a pan with water and bring to a boil. Use the soup mixture to cook your noodles. Toss in some cheddar cheese and stir until melted. Place the pasta in a baking pan and top with hunks of diced French baguette and more cheese. Then, broil until the cheese gets gooey.

You can expand on this basic recipe with your favourite add-ons or by experimenting with ingredients you never thought to put in mac and cheese. Try mixing in a little gruyère to double down on that French onion flavor or caramelize your own onions and toss in some fresh herbs like thyme.