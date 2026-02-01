Give Cinnamon Rolls The Banana Bread Treatment And Thank Us Later

It's hard to imagine a way to make warm, gooey homemade cinnamon rolls better than they already are — but we have an idea to make it happen. When you can't decide whether you want to whip up a batch of cinnamon rolls or a loaf of banana bread — why not do both? There's quite an easy way to give the banana bread treatment to those cinnamon rolls, and it only requires a couple of extra ingredients.

All you'll need is a solid recipe, like our easy cinnamon rolls, to start. Then, mashed bananas and walnuts are the only two supplemental ingredients you'll really need to give it this delicious twist. The mashed bananas are quite obvious because they're the core of banana bread. It's also a surefire way to get rid of those bananas that have been on the counter for too long. Many banana bread recipes hinge on the walnuts, hence the suggestion, but you could swap them for what's already in the kitchen (more about that later).