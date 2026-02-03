US Cranberry Production Is Dominated By One State

In 2025, TikTok was awash with videos that brought cranberry farms to the forefront. The crop was getting attention because spiders were common in the fields, which gave many the creeps, but we also learned another surprising fact: Despite rigid temperatures, Wisconsin leads the United States in cranberry production by a considerable amount.

For 30 years now, Wisconsin has been the top cranberry producer in the United States. About 65% of the country's cranberries come from the Badger State, which produced 5.3 million barrels of cranberries in 2025. It's no wonder cranberries became Wisconsin's official fruit in 2004, placing them right there with cheese curds as a must-try state food.

If you sample Wisconsin cranberries, chances are they won't be newly harvested. Only around 5% of Wisconsin's cranberries are consumed fresh. These are typically sold around November and December given the popularity of holiday cranberry recipes. In general, dried cranberries are more popular and the fruit is often used in sauces and juices.