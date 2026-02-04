Why Jack Daniel's Iconic Bottles Are Square

Fans of the beloved booze recognize Jack Daniel's whiskey bottles by their distinctive square shape. As opposed to rivals like Jameson, Jack Daniel's comes with hard edges that make it easy to spot on liquor store shelves. Is the point of the shape a brand differentiator? Not according to the untold truth of Jack Daniel's. Company lore claims a brief quip by founder Jasper Newton "Jack" Daniel led to the company's distinct bottle shape.

Daniel did not adopt a laissez faire approach when it came to his company. He was heavily involved from start to finish, even stipulating where to get the best water for whiskey making. One thing Daniel could not control was how his whiskey was bottled. Back in the 1800s, it was custom to sell whiskey in barrels or crates. Shop owners would fill the bottles themselves, something the Daniel family worried could sully the brand's reputation. What if a shop owner watered down their product? To ensure its taste stayed high quality and consistent, the company began bottling its own booze in the late 1800s.

According to the official Jack Daniel's website, Daniel was incredibly picky about choosing the right bottle when meeting with a glass salesman. After the exasperated salesman showed him every single bottle, he picked up the last option: a square-shaped bottle. Daniel quipped, "A square bottle for a square shooter." The Jack Daniel's square-shaped bottle was officially born.