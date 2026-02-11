How A Restaurant Menu Tricks You Into Overspending

Without question, menus are a necessary tool for any restaurant's success. They're an establishment's welcome letter to its patrons, providing them with its branding and essential information, such as the fare and the expected cost for each item. However, menus also serve as marketing tools, acting as a patron's informant, a storyteller, and a restaurant's salesperson.

Though it may not seem apparent, menus are among the ways restaurants play mind tricks on their patrons. Indeed, restaurants put forward an illusion of choice through their menu's verbiage, presentation, and even the backstory of a dish. These work in tandem to trick customers into spending more than intended on their next meal. Thankfully, there are ways to identify them and avoid these sneaky tricks.

Starting with layout, menus employ organizational tactics to control a customer's focus and steer them toward certain items, placing less profitable dishes at the bottom of a menu page or more expensive items within a lined box. While they may seem too obvious to influence anyone's decision, these tricks sometimes pull double duty, using the sticker shock of a high-cost item to make the other prices seem more reasonable.

Additionally, menus often list their prices as a whole number without a dollar sign, and in a "nested" format, presenting the price in the same font size or smaller than the dish description. These work together, with the higher price serving as a decoy and making the other menu prices appear less imposing and more reasonable.