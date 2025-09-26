Sketchy Restaurant Practices You Should Never Ignore

Restaurants should be places you can relax, enjoy decent food, and trust the people making it. But, unfortunately, that's not always the case — there are some sketchy restaurant practices that can put a damper on a good meal. Whether they're designed to get extra money out of customers or mislead you about the food you're about to eat, they shouldn't be ignored.

As a food writer — and food lover — I've grabbed meals everywhere from hole-in-the-wall spots to restaurants with entries in the Michelin Guide. And while not everywhere is guilty, I've seen the same handful of dodgy practices pop up again and again: surprise charges on the bill, menu descriptions that don't match the plate, and photos online that look nothing like the dish on the table. None of this is rare, but it shouldn't be quietly ignored.

We're not saying that every establishment is up to these tricks. Nor are we saying that a good meal isn't worth good money — plus a sizable tip for the staff. But it's all about transparency. The problem is when what you get doesn't align with what you've been told to expect. If you can spot these traps, you'll make the night out more enjoyable for everyone — including staff who aren't responsible for the tricky policies upstairs. Below are some of the sketchiest restaurant practices you shouldn't ignore.