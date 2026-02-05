How A 1947 Drive‑in Became A Hollywood Icon And Celebrity Hangout

Whether it's the nostalgic diner vibe of Mel's Drive-In, the burgers and milkshakes, the convenient L.A. locations, or because the 1950s carhop trend is making a comeback, several famous stars have flocked to the restaurant to host parties. Al Pacino rented the Sunset Strip location a couple of times, including for a party he hosted for his goddaughter, in which Harvey Keitel, "Sugar" Ray Leonard, and musician Beck were in attendance. During the COVID-19 pandemic, rapper Snoop Dogg regularly pulled up in his lowrider vehicles — the drive-in restaurant made for a very convenient eatery when indoor dining was halted — along with Xhibit and the members of Cypress Hill. Snoop even filmed a music video on location around that time.

Known for his epic collection of classic cars, Jay Leno often rides to the location in Sherman Oaks, continuing the legacy of going to Mel's to show off your ride. In 2025, Kim Kardashian partnered with Mel's for her opening of the first Los Angeles Skims store, located right next door to the Sunset Strip diner. For the launch, the bodywear mogul included a special menu from Mel's that included pancakes, burgers, and fried appetizers.

The Mel's brand also has an opportunity to appeal to a whole new genre of celebrities: country music stars. The company opened its first Nashville location in 2025 and is said to blend its classic rock and roll diner vibe with "honky tonk charm" (via Fox Nashville).