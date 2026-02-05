How A 1947 Drive‑in Became A Hollywood Icon And Celebrity Hangout
In 1973, "American Graffiti" was released in theaters. The low-budget comedy ended up being a huge box office hit, was nominated for multiple Academy Awards, and made stars out of such actors as Richard Dreyfuss, Harrison Ford, and Ron Howard. The film immortalized Mel's Drive-In, a picture-perfect representation of the midcentury casual dining scene, where teenagers went to show off their cars, flirt, and socialize amidst rollerskating carhops delivering burgers, milkshakes, and malts (which differ from shakes) because they contain malted milk powder. While the movie introduced millions to Mel's Drive-In, the eatery, which spearheaded drive-in diner culture in California, was already quite popular. After appearing in the film, its notoriety rose even more — everyone from families to celebrities stopped in.
By the time "American Graffiti" debuted, Mel's Drive-In had expanded from one location, opened in 1947, to multiple. The original location on South Van Ness Avenue in San Francisco was used in the film. In 1967, the restaurant's Excelsior district location featured in the movie "Guess Who's Coming to Dinner?" starring Sidney Poitier, Katharine Hepburn, and Spencer Tracy. Although Mel's was riddled with ownership changes, bankruptcies, and even demolition, the brand ultimately survived, reopening in San Francisco and expanding into Los Angeles by the late 1980s. The West Hollywood location on the Sunset Strip is a favorite of big-name celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Al Pacino, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Lana Del Rey, who famously worked at Waffle House.
Celebs don't just eat at Mel's Drive-In; they throw parties there
Whether it's the nostalgic diner vibe of Mel's Drive-In, the burgers and milkshakes, the convenient L.A. locations, or because the 1950s carhop trend is making a comeback, several famous stars have flocked to the restaurant to host parties. Al Pacino rented the Sunset Strip location a couple of times, including for a party he hosted for his goddaughter, in which Harvey Keitel, "Sugar" Ray Leonard, and musician Beck were in attendance. During the COVID-19 pandemic, rapper Snoop Dogg regularly pulled up in his lowrider vehicles — the drive-in restaurant made for a very convenient eatery when indoor dining was halted — along with Xhibit and the members of Cypress Hill. Snoop even filmed a music video on location around that time.
Known for his epic collection of classic cars, Jay Leno often rides to the location in Sherman Oaks, continuing the legacy of going to Mel's to show off your ride. In 2025, Kim Kardashian partnered with Mel's for her opening of the first Los Angeles Skims store, located right next door to the Sunset Strip diner. For the launch, the bodywear mogul included a special menu from Mel's that included pancakes, burgers, and fried appetizers.
The Mel's brand also has an opportunity to appeal to a whole new genre of celebrities: country music stars. The company opened its first Nashville location in 2025 and is said to blend its classic rock and roll diner vibe with "honky tonk charm" (via Fox Nashville).