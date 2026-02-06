What You Won't See Italians Doing With Pasta At Dinner

Italian foodies are affectionately known as a nitpicky bunch. Marcella Hazan's tomato sauce may be delicious, but it is not everyone's nonna's recipe. American lasagna is different from the authentic lasagna recipes of Emilia-Romagna. Not to mention the many mistakes one could inadvertently make during a multi-course Italian dinner, including this one — ordering pasta as a side dish along with chicken or some other meat entrée. In the lengthy list of courses involved in an Italian dinner, pasta is served during the first course ("primi"), which takes place after the starter ("aperitivo" and "antipasti"), and before the meat course (second course or "secondi").

"In Italy, food is not mixed on one plate," Melissa Mastrianni-Oleary, the recipe writer behind Keeping It Simple Italian, explained to The Takeout. "Pasta is a primi (first course) because it is meant to be good enough to eat on its own, without mixing it with other food." As many food lovers around the world know, pasta is a significant part of Italian food culture. And like many Western European dining cultures that involve multiple courses, meals in Italy are meant to be a leisurely affair, where one is expected to enjoy each plate of food as it comes. The "primi" course often involves some kind of starch, like pasta or risotto, or soups, and they do not contain any meat beyond seafood.