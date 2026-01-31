Your Guide To The Best Aldi Valentine's Day Finds In 2026
Valentine's Day is right around the corner. The love-centric holiday means something different for everyone, but regardless of your relationship status on the big day, there's one thing that everyone can enjoy: Valentine's Day-themed food finds.
Like any other popular grocery store, Aldi is known for releasing delicious offerings that fit the vibe of whatever holiday comes next. Alongside pre-existing offerings like its Two Bite brand mini cupcakes topped with Valentine's sprinkles and a Barissimo set of Valentine's K-cups (which made an appearance on our list of the best new Aldi finds of January 2026), Aldi is about to release some new food and home products that will fit perfectly into your holiday celebrations.
Whether you're looking to craft an intimate candlelit dinner at home, find the perfect dessert, or snack on some cheese, we have the inside scoop on the products that will hit your shelves, when they'll be there, and how much you'll have to pay to get your hands on them.
Specially Selected Heart-Shaped Macarons
Dessert is just as important as dinner, and on February 4, 2026, Aldi will release its Specially Selected Heart-Shaped Macarons, which are the perfect Valentine's Day treat. Each pack will run you only $3.89, and the six macarons within are raspberry and vanilla flavored. They're also gluten free and made to enjoy right out of the fridge or warmed a bit to room temperature. Avoid the mistakes everyone makes when baking macarons, and just buy Aldi's version instead.
Kirkton House Cocktail Glass Candle
If romantic candles aren't your vibe but you still want to get in on the festivities, Aldi is releasing a super fun line of Cocktail Glass Candles from its Kirkton House brand. The candles, which will be available on February 11, 2026, come in the shapes of a glass of Raspberry Champagne, an Espresso Martini, and a Dirty Martini. Plus, they will only cost you $4.99 each, so you can get the whole drink collection if you feel compelled.
Emporium Selection Valentine's Day Cheese Assortment
Another essential Aldi find for Valentine's day is its heart-shaped cheese and fruit selection, which features Wensleydale (the British cheese Paul Hollywood pairs with apple pie) with raspberries and white chocolate. The charcuterie-like mix, which will hit shelves on February 4, 2026, is perfect for munching on before dinner with your special someone, and will retail for only $3.99.
Specially Selected Valentine's Macarons
For a more varied and non-heart-shaped selection of macarons, opt for the Specially Selected Valentine's box. While some macarons are quite expensive, at Aldi, you'll get 12 for $4.98 in three flavors, strawberry, vanilla, and raspberry (which made our list of the 50 best macaron flavors, ranked). If you're more of a cocoa-fanatic, there is a mocha chocolate offering as well. Watch for this find to arrive on Aldi's shelves on February 4, 2026.
Sundae Shoppe Gelato Cups
For a cold and creamy dessert, Aldi is adding three new gelato cup flavors through its Sundae Shoppe label. The gelato cups arrive at Aldi on February 4 and are priced at $3.99 for a two-pack. They will be available in cappuccino, pistachio, and chocolate hazelnut flavors.
Priano Italian Style Cookies
Starting on February 4, Aldi has three new cookies hitting its shelves. From the in-house Priano brand, the cookies are available in almond, lemon créme, and amarena cherry varieties. One pack will set you back $3.89.