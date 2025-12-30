The Best New Aldi Finds Of January 2026

Like many people, you might have a few resolutions in mind to make 2026 brighter and more meaningful. If you're a devotee of Aldi and its coveted selection of store exclusive products, perhaps you'll pledge never to miss out on a great buy in the new year. Aldi Finds are specialty items (including food, tools, home decor, apparel, toys, and more) that change from week to week. In addition to their limited-time availability, these popular products usually sell out quickly. As such, shoppers must be proactive if they want the best selection.

That's where Mashed comes in. Our list of Aldi Finds for January 2026 comes exclusively from the store and includes release dates for each product. Be on the lookout for cheesy snacks, coffee samplers, sweet treats, festive cookware, meaty frozen pizza, kitchen tools, and so much more. These goods can be found within Aldi's (in)famous Aisle of Shame, as well as other areas of the store. While we can't guarantee that you'll be able to snag every single item, our list will give you a fighting chance of getting the latest Aldi Finds.