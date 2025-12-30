The Best New Aldi Finds Of January 2026
Like many people, you might have a few resolutions in mind to make 2026 brighter and more meaningful. If you're a devotee of Aldi and its coveted selection of store exclusive products, perhaps you'll pledge never to miss out on a great buy in the new year. Aldi Finds are specialty items (including food, tools, home decor, apparel, toys, and more) that change from week to week. In addition to their limited-time availability, these popular products usually sell out quickly. As such, shoppers must be proactive if they want the best selection.
That's where Mashed comes in. Our list of Aldi Finds for January 2026 comes exclusively from the store and includes release dates for each product. Be on the lookout for cheesy snacks, coffee samplers, sweet treats, festive cookware, meaty frozen pizza, kitchen tools, and so much more. These goods can be found within Aldi's (in)famous Aisle of Shame, as well as other areas of the store. While we can't guarantee that you'll be able to snag every single item, our list will give you a fighting chance of getting the latest Aldi Finds.
Barissimo Cupid's Brew Coffee Collection
Featuring flavors like chocolate coconut, amaretto, and strawberry shortcake, the Barissimo Cupid's Brew Coffee Collection contains 12 single-serving cups of Aldi's finest brews. This coffee sampler debuts on January 14 and costs $7.99. It could make a nice gift for a loved one (or yourself).
Simply Nature Acai Fruit Bowl
While açaí berries have been prized as a superfood in Brazil for some time, açaí bowls didn't become popular in the U.S. until the early 2000s. Aldi offers its own version of this wholesome treat with the Simply Nature Acai Fruit Bowl, which retails for $3.29. Look for it at your local Aldi beginning January 14.
Adventuridge Vday Thirst Crusher Tumbler
The Adventuridge Vday Thirst Crusher Tumbler offers 40 ounces of refreshment in one stylish package for the reasonable price of $9.99. With four cute designs to choose from, you may be tempted to snag a few of these babies. Look for them at Aldi starting January 21.
ALDI Mini Heart Shaped Marshmallows
ALDI Mini Heart Shaped Marshmallows make for a delectably sweet snack, but they're also a fitting addition to any decadent hot chocolate recipe. These lovely treats will retail for $3.29 when they make their Aldi debut on January 14.
Mama Cozzi's Beef Brisket Pizza
If you're familiar with Mama Cozzi's pizza, then you know the label is not just popular; it's in the Aldi Fan Favorites "Hall of Fame." A frozen pie for hungry meat lovers, the Mama Cozzi's Beef Brisket Pizza debuts at the chain on January 14 and is priced at $5.99.
Choceur Love Around the World Chocolate
The Dubai chocolate craze was one of many food trends that overtook 2025 (some of which may be on their way out in the new year). Choceur Love Around the World Chocolate, which will hit Aldi shelves on January 14, features a similar crunchy pistachio filling enveloped by colorful milk chocolate. Shoppers can buy this worldly candy for $4.99.
Crofton 2-way Grater
The Crofton two-way Grater sounds like a great accompaniment to a cheese-laden charcuterie spread. This practical find will arrive at Aldi on January 7 and cost $8.99. If you end up getting your hands on one, make sure you handle it with care. It's recommended that you don't clean cheese graters in a dishwasher, as they likely won't get fully cleaned, and there's a risk of dulling the blades or damaging the appliance.
Lunch Buddies Crustless Strawberry PB&J Sandwich
Seeking a wholesome snack that will transport you right back to childhood? The Lunch Buddies Crustless Strawberry PB&J Sandwich comes in a convenient four-pack and is priced at just $3.69. This lunchtime classic will arrive at Aldi starting January 21.
Crofton V-Day Meal Prep
Retailing for $3.99, the Crofton V-Day Meal Prep container allows you to tote a healthy lunch in style. Whether for school or the office, this festive Bento-style box could come in handy. Look for it at Aldi beginning January 21.
Fremont Fish Market Lobster Cakes
Indulge your love of seafood at Aldi with the Fremont Fish Market Lobster Cakes. Priced at $4.99 per bag, each patty features a combo of real lobster and imitation crab meat. You could pair them with salads, pasta, and other dishes. Lobster cakes will be swimming into stores on January 14.
Moser Roth Belgian Dusted Truffles
While they shouldn't be confused with the fancy and expensive fungi, dessert truffles actually are so-named because of their resemblance to this savory delicacy. Available at Aldi on January 14, Moser Roth Belgian Dusted Truffles offer an affordable indulgence for just $3.49.
Ambiano 6 Cup Rice Cooker & Hot Pot
While it's possible to spend hundreds of dollars on a fancy rice cooker, this device might make you think twice about going that route. The Ambiano 6 Cup Rice Cooker & Hot Pot is hitting stores on January 21 and will retail for just $16.99. In need of inspiration? Check out these great hot pot recipes to make dinner a breeze.
Specially Selected Scallops in Sauce
Aldi has dinner time covered with its Specially Selected Scallops in Sauce. Featuring wild caught scallops in a savory tomato-rosemary herb sauce, this fancy pasta accompaniment is a steal for just $7.99. Shoppers can find it at Aldi beginning January 7.
Appetitos Breaded Cheese Curds
Cheese curds are a by-product of the cheesemaking process and are best known for their snappy texture. Appetitos Breaded Cheese Curds at Aldi could give you a strong incentive to try out this distinctly Midwestern snack, especially when you consider the $5.49 price tag. Look for this product starting January 28.
Crofton Fridge Tray Assortment
Is organization lacking in your refrigerator? Aldi has an inexpensive solution in its Crofton Fridge Tray Assortment. Hitting the store on January 7, it comes in a variety of sizes. So customers with different storage needs don't have to settle for just one kind of container. Each tray will only cost $4.99.
Reggano Valentine's Day Pasta
Reggano Valentine's Day Pasta puts a romantic spin on dinnertime, as each bag is replete with heart-shaped macaroni. Priced at $2.49, this item should be on your radar if you're stocking up in anticipation of Valentine's Day. You can find this festive pasta at Aldi beginning January 14.
Crofton V-Day Scalloped Ceramic Bakeware
The Crofton V-Day Scalloped Ceramic Bakeware is as cute as it is functional. Arriving at the chain on January 7, these kitchen essentials will run you $8.99 and come in various shapes and colors. You could use this adorable Aldi product for whipping up must-try cupcake recipes like chocolate cherry and red velvet.
Fremont Fish Market Breaded Crunchy Shrimp
For a zesty spin on weeknight dinners, consider Aldi's Fremont Fish Market Breaded Crunchy Shrimp. Suited for cooking in an air fryer, they could be a convenient buy. You can find this in the freezer department on January 28, and each bag will retail for $5.99.
Southern Grove Whole Dipped Freeze Dried Raspberries
Freeze-dried fruit is a crunchy, shelf-stable snack that's as tasty as it is fun to eat. Aldi takes this food trend to a whole new level with its Southern Grove Whole Dipped Freeze Dried Raspberries. Priced at $5.49 per bag, this yogurt-coated treat will hit store shelves on January 14.
Crofton Valentine's Day Cast Iron Assortment
Aldi once again proves that practical items don't have to be boring with its Crofton Valentine's Day Cast Iron Assortment. Along with a cutesy heart-shaped Dutch oven, this cookware will come in an additional color and size when it debuts on January 7. Each piece will retail for $19.99.
Appetitos Pepper Jack Filled Pretzel Bites
Is there a more tantalizing flavor combination than cheesy and spicy? Popping up at Aldi on January 28, Appetitos Pepper Jack Filled Pretzel Bites are great as a snack or as a quick appetizer for an impromptu gathering of friends and family. Shoppers can snag a box for $2.99.