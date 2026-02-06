The Ridiculous Amount Of Beef McDonald's Goes Through In A Year

It might be easy to assume that this high burger output requires unsavory cost-cutting measures. However, the truth about McDonald's meat is that the chain serves only 100% beef patties with no fillers or additives. We've seen no evidence that the beef contains unpleasant beef byproducts. The same goes for so-called "pink slime," an unappetizing term for lean beef trimmings treated with ammonia that were once a part of McDonald's beef.

Of course, serving food in such gargantuan quantities also leads to some surprising, if not unusual, dynamics. In the past, the company has confirmed that the meat in your burger could come from a massive amount of cows. It might originate from 100 or more different cattle. Other surprising McDonald's stats include the fact that the chain sells 3.6 billion servings of its iconic french fries every year (representing 2.6 billion pounds of potatoes and 255 billion individual fries), along with 133 million pounds of cheese on its various sandwiches.

Feeding the millions of people who patronize McDonald's every year isn't easy. It requires an almost unbelievable amount of food to ensure the popular McDonald's menu items remain in stock. Luckily, the Golden Arches seems up to the task, no matter how beefy customers' appetites may be.