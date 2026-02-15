This Is Lidia Bastianich's Go-To Canned Tomato

When it comes to certain dishes and ingredients, fresh isn't always best. Sometimes, canned versions are ideal for ease of use and to help home cooks enjoy out-of-season foods preserved at their peak quality. However, not all of those options are equally good. Just ask famous chef and television personality Lidia Bastianich, who's well-known for her delicious Italian recipes. When it comes to a crucial ingredient like canned tomatoes, she opts for the San Marzano variety.

In an exclusive interview with our sister site Tasting Table, Bastianich described canned tomatoes as "great," noting that "if you get a good San Marzano tomato, a whole tomato in its juice, that makes the best sauce, the best marinara." Grown only within a small region of volcanic soil in Italy, San Marzano tomatoes stand out for their rich, low-acidity taste, low number of seeds, and thick walls, all of which are ideal characteristics for pasta sauce. The chef also praised their thin skins and proper moisture levels.

Opting for quality makes sense in this case. When Bastianich described how she makes the perfect tomato sauce, she's revealed there are few other ingredients involved, limited to just olive oil, garlic, salt, red pepper flakes, and basil. This makes the choice of tomato ultra-important to the quality of the final product.