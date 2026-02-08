Someone Made Roald Dahl's Chair Bacteria Into A Beer — And Apparently It Tasted Like Burnt Lemons

Themed meals take you deep into a world of pure imagination so vivid, you can taste it. Taste Film, for example, was a themed dining experience that let you savor movies by playing films and serving dishes inspired by what's on screen. When Roald Dahl's classic book "The Twits" had its go at being transformed into a meal, however, one menu item might've gone a little overboard.

For "Dinner with the Twits," an immersive event held in 2016, creative studio Bombas and Parr went all out with the meal. It teamed up with 40FT Brewery to craft Mr. Twit's Odious Ale. The drink was brewed with actual bacteria swabbed from the seat Dahl used when writing, or as the can described it, "disgustingly delicious detritus from Roald Dahl's writing chair."

This puts the stomach-churning beer right up there with the world's most unusual boozes, which include a whiskey made with diabetic urine and the world's first insect-based gin. It's also the perfect homage to Dahl's wacky book. "The Twits" tells the story of the revolting Mr. and Mrs. Twit, a couple known for their severe lack of hygiene and a penchant for playing pranks. If anyone told you your beer was made with germs from a famous author's chair, you'd probably think you were being pranked, too. However, online reviews of the beverage were surprisingly quite positive, with drinkers enjoying the smoky, sour, lemony flavor achieved by 40FT Brewery. Thankfully, it seems that no one detected any taste of chair in the brew.