The Menu Red Flag To Watch For At Mexican Restaurants, According To A Celebrity Chef

Menus don't only offer a guide to a restaurant's dining options, they can also reveal its red flags, as celebrity chef Pati Jinich knows all too well. The acclaimed chef, TV personality, and cookbook author has dined at countless Mexican restaurants globally and, in the process, has learned to look out for one specific thing on the menu: Birria. In an interview with Business Insider, Jinich explained her hesitation, "[Restaurants] know it is going to appeal to customers, but when it's not executed right, it's disappointing."

The Mexico-born chef explained that the famed meat stew has become a trend. Though it may only date back to the mid-20th century, it wasn't until this decade — largely in part due to social media — that birria has skyrocketed in popularity. Jinich warns that, due to its traction, the complicated speciality with its multi-hour cooking process and mix of ingredients risks losing its authenticity if rushed. Jinich has mixed feelings about Birria's newfound fame, so when she sees the dish on a menu, she wants to make sure it's being cooked correctly.