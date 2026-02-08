The Menu Red Flag To Watch For At Mexican Restaurants, According To A Celebrity Chef
Menus don't only offer a guide to a restaurant's dining options, they can also reveal its red flags, as celebrity chef Pati Jinich knows all too well. The acclaimed chef, TV personality, and cookbook author has dined at countless Mexican restaurants globally and, in the process, has learned to look out for one specific thing on the menu: Birria. In an interview with Business Insider, Jinich explained her hesitation, "[Restaurants] know it is going to appeal to customers, but when it's not executed right, it's disappointing."
The Mexico-born chef explained that the famed meat stew has become a trend. Though it may only date back to the mid-20th century, it wasn't until this decade — largely in part due to social media — that birria has skyrocketed in popularity. Jinich warns that, due to its traction, the complicated speciality with its multi-hour cooking process and mix of ingredients risks losing its authenticity if rushed. Jinich has mixed feelings about Birria's newfound fame, so when she sees the dish on a menu, she wants to make sure it's being cooked correctly.
Other Mexican restaurant red flags to pay attention to
There are other notable off-menu warning signs patrons at Mexican restaurants can look out for. One is its salsa, or rather, the presence of a single salsa, as explained taco journalist and co-author of Tacos of Texas, Mando Rayo to Yahoo Food. He shared that there should at least be red and green sauce available, and added it should be packed with spices as to not taste like ketchup.
Another item served to keep hungry customers happy before their meals arrive might also be one of the major tell-tale signs that a restaurant isn't serving the best Mexican food in town: guacamole. After all, restaurant-level guacamole is always the goal, but some restaurants don't deliver, or even put real guacamole in the dish. As reported by L.A. Taco there was a phenomenon in which taco shops were serving faux-guacamole made with blended Mexican squash and no avocado. But how can patrons tell? Besides the difference in taste, the faux-guacamole looks more watered-down than the real beloved guac.