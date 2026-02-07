If Bobby Flay Is Cooking He's Probably Using This Butter Brand

One of the easiest ways to make your home cooking more like the pros is to use the ingredients they use. This goes for everything from exotic spices and sauces to everyday staples like butter. For chef and TV personality Bobby Flay, there's one butter in particular that serves as a critical part of his deliciously sophisticated and unique dishes. That's Kerrygold, the iconic Irish brand beloved by cooks around the globe.

Flay described the flavor to AllRecipes as "good and grassy in the best way", noting, "I have some Irish blood in me." The description of grassy is apt, as one of the reasons Kerrygold stands out over ordinary butter is the 100% grass-fed cows that produce the milk in it, contributing to the more intense yellow hue. These premium dairy cows also aren't treated with controversial antibiotics or growth hormones.

It's also vital to point out that Flay only uses Kerrygold's unsalted butter. Like many professional chefs, he prefers to add the salt on his own, allowing him to dial in the salt at precisely the right level for the dish.