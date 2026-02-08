The Difference Between The High And Low Settings On Your Slow Cooker

Speaking very broadly, the majority of meats tend to fare better on lower settings. We've all heard barbecue restaurants boast about cooking meat low and slow. The slow cooker applies that same principle, cooking meats at relatively low temperature for upwards of six to eight hours. This yields meat that is significantly more tender and flavorful.

If you're in a time crunch, you can technically cook a recipe that calls for a low setting at a higher temperature, although the merits of doing so are questionable. To convert the time for a high setting, simply divide the original time by 1.5 to 2.5 hours. However, swapping out temperature settings may qualify as a mistake you can make when using a slow cooker. Your meat may come out dryer and even burnt around the edges.

There's also safety considerations. Undercooked meat is a possibility when shortening cooking times, even if you turn up the heat. Make sure to use a meat thermometer to double check when adjusting your slow cooker's heat settings. While the USDA recommends using the high setting for the first hour and then switching to low, they also state that using the low setting exclusively is perfectly safe for all-day cooking. So, if your original recipe requires low heat cooking for long periods, it's probably best not to mess with it too much unless you're really short on time.