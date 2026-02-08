The Whiskey With A 200+ Year Legacy You Can Still Buy Today

Whiskey and age go hand in hand, whether it's the legacy of the distillery bottling the spirit or, in rarer cases, the actual age of the liquid inside the bottle. While sampling the world's oldest whiskey is a pipe dream for nearly everyone, some of the world's oldest distilleries are still in business and carry forward the legacy established by their founders centuries ago. In the U.S., several brands compete in this regard, with the likes of Buffalo Trace, Jim Beam, and Maker's Mark often in the spotlight as some of the oldest American liquor brands. Another contender, Old Overholt, not only helped popularize rye-based spirits but also holds the title of the country's longest continuously maintained whiskey brand — and remains one of the best rye whiskies around.

Now part of the James B. Beam Distilling Company, Old Overholt's history dates back to 1810, when the rye whiskey was first distilled by the Overholt family in West Overton, Pennsylvania. The company was acquired by the National Distillers Company in 1935, and later by its current owner, Beam Inc., following the latter's takeover of National Distillers in the late 1980s.

Throughout its tumultuous history, Old Overholt has remained closely tied to key moments in American whiskey history. It was an early adopter of the Bottled in Bond Act, which helped distinguish legitimate spirits from counterfeits and is widely considered America's first federal consumer protection law. Today, Old Overholt is still available in several formats, including straight rye whiskey, a bottled-in-bond version, and an aged 12-year cask-strength bottle.