The World's Oldest Whiskey Just Sold For An Astronomical Price

Where you stand between teetotaller and alcohol aficionado will likely determine whether you think old liquor is something you cherish or something you throw away when you clean out your grandparents' house. But, if Sotheby's is to be believed, age equals a lot of money. Indeed, if you were looking to dip your toe in the aged-whiskey market, the opening item from the famed auction house's 2019 The Ultimate Whiskey Collection auction catalog at £2,600 – £3,500, (about $2,900 and $3,900). This was for nine bottles of 18-year-old Macallan from the 1980s and '90s. Given that a new bottle may cost you upwards of $400, these bottles actually turned out to be a bargain, so long as you have four grand up front (via Total Wine).

But, as you go further back in time the amber liquor becomes more valuable. Some say that whiskey's flavor improves with age. However, according to Scotch Whisky Magazine, whiskey does not continue to improve in the bottle in the same way wine does, although its flavor can change. Known as OBE, or "old bottle effect," older whiskies take on a peachy, low-tannin flavor with a smooth mouthfeel. Whiskey aged in the cask, on the other hand, continues to improve, and people are willing to pay a pretty penny for this inimitable effect.