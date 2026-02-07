The Powerful Natural Force That Makes Some Of Sicily's Wine So Unique

Rising above the Sicilian city of Catania, Mount Etna boasts the titles: It is the most active and tallest active volcano in all of Europe. Below the volcano, which can be seen spewing ash every few months, lies an abundance of rich, fertile, volcanic soil. In this soil, old vineyards thrive, making for some of the most unique wines on the island, and some might argue, in the country.

Despite being an island, Sicily, which sits just off the tip of Italy's boot, is quite large, with 23 different DOCs, or controlled designations of origin. Etna is one of them, and is considered to be one of the oldest wine-growing regions in Italy. Only in more recent years has the Mount Etna region started to become more globally recognized, as winemaking was revived in the area about 30 years ago. The area also received some on-screen attention when a local winery was featured in "White Lotus."

Tasting Table spoke with Sicilian winemaker Angelo Di Grazia, who produces bottles for Tornatore Wine and his private label, to understand why this wine region is so special. Di Grazia explained, "Mt. Etna is such a unique terroir that it is difficult to compare it to other Sicilian wine regions," likening the area to "an island within the island." The soil, a key component of terroir, is specifically what sets the wine apart, with Di Graza noting that, "The mineral content of the volcanic soil certainly plays a fundamental role, giving the wines complexity, longevity and elegance."