The Food Allergies Of 5 Famous Pop Stars
Approximately 33 million people in the U.S. have food allergies, according to the charitable organization Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE). That's about 11% of adults and 8% of children living with at least one food allergy. With such statistics, it's not surprising that one of your favorite pop stars might have a food allergy that shapes their diet. After all, celebrities are people too.
Food allergies occur when an allergic person's immune system overreacts to the proteins in a food. This causes the body to release chemicals, like histamine, producing symptoms ranging from mild to severe, such as itching, tingling, hives, swelling, congestion, and gastrointestinal distress. Some people experience anaphylaxis, a life-threatening symptom that constricts airways, making it difficult to breathe. Researchers have identified nine major food allergens: milk, egg, peanut, tree nuts, wheat, soy, shellfish, and sesame. It's difficult to pinpoint why, but food allergies are on the rise, and the balance of microbiome in your gut is an unexpected factor that could determine whether you have food allergies. Moreover, like some of these pop stars, you might not discover you're allergic to certain foods until adulthood.
Food intolerance is often mistaken for food allergies. While true food allergies are caused by an immune response, food intolerances, like lactose intolerance, are typically caused by an enzyme deficiency, mainly resulting in gastrointestinal distress. While allergies can be tested and definitively identified through skin prick and blood testing, intolerances are typically diagnosed through a process of elimination.
Ariana Grande
In 2019, Ariana Grande was forced to postpone her Tampa and Orlando shows due to a food allergy. The pop singer revealed in an Instagram post (via ABC News) that she had an allergic reaction to tomatoes, causing her throat to close and feel like she was "swallowing a cactus". Expressing her frustration, she stated in all caps, "There is NOTHING MORE UNFAIR THAN AN ITALIAN WOMAN DEVELOPING AN ALLERGY TO TOMATOES IN HER MID TWENTIES ..."
Adult-onset food allergies are not uncommon. According to a 2019 survey study over 40,000 adults, conducted by the National Institute of Health, "approximately half of all food-allergic adults developed at least one adult-onset allergy."
Sabrina Carpenter
In a 2021 interview with Wired, Sabrina Carpenter revealed that she's allergic to apples, almonds, and peaches. As many people with food allergies can relate, Carpenter's friends often forget about them and offer her foods she can't have, like almond butter.
In addition to her almond allergy, the "Espresso" singer also disclosed that she can eat baked apples, but not raw ones. This is a common occurrence with fruit allergies since the heat from cooking or baking breaks down the protein that causes the allergy symptoms.
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson isn't afraid to get candid about her food choices — the only way Simpson will eat bacon is if it's the end pieces of the strips. In a 2007 interview with Elle magazine, the Texan pop singer and fashion mogul revealed that after not feeling well, she visited an allergist who determined that she's allergic to multiple foods, including cheese, wheat, tomatoes, hot peppers, corn, coffee, and chocolate.
Clay Aiken
In a 2003 Rolling Stone interview, the same year Clay Aiken was runner-up on Season 2 of "American Idol," the singer revealed that, "he's allergic to tree nuts, mushrooms, shellfish, chocolate, coffee and mint, the last three causing him 'gastric spasms like I'm giving birth out of my chest.'"
In a 2004 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Aiken's "Idol" buddy Kelly Clarkson discussed some of his food restrictions that she learned about while touring with the Broadway star. Clarkson jokingly described Aiken as being "allergic to everything," stating that, to be on the same tour bus as him, she had to "take a course" on how to inject him with medicine in case of an allergic reaction. According to Clarkson, his nut allergy also extends to skin contact with the food.
Ringo Starr
On a January 2025 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Ringo Starr shockingly revealed that he has never had a slice of pizza or a curry, stating that he's "allergic to several items" and it's hard to know what ingredients are included in these popular foods. He goes on to admit, "I'm pretty strict with myself because it makes me ill immediately."
While the pop-rock legend didn't specifically say what components of pizza and curry he's allergic to, on BBC's "The One Show," Mary McCartney, the eldest child of Paul and Linda McCartney, stated that "Ringo famously is allergic to onions and garlic."