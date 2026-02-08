The Food Allergies Of 5 Famous Pop Stars

Approximately 33 million people in the U.S. have food allergies, according to the charitable organization Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE). That's about 11% of adults and 8% of children living with at least one food allergy. With such statistics, it's not surprising that one of your favorite pop stars might have a food allergy that shapes their diet. After all, celebrities are people too.

Food allergies occur when an allergic person's immune system overreacts to the proteins in a food. This causes the body to release chemicals, like histamine, producing symptoms ranging from mild to severe, such as itching, tingling, hives, swelling, congestion, and gastrointestinal distress. Some people experience anaphylaxis, a life-threatening symptom that constricts airways, making it difficult to breathe. Researchers have identified nine major food allergens: milk, egg, peanut, tree nuts, wheat, soy, shellfish, and sesame. It's difficult to pinpoint why, but food allergies are on the rise, and the balance of microbiome in your gut is an unexpected factor that could determine whether you have food allergies. Moreover, like some of these pop stars, you might not discover you're allergic to certain foods until adulthood.

Food intolerance is often mistaken for food allergies. While true food allergies are caused by an immune response, food intolerances, like lactose intolerance, are typically caused by an enzyme deficiency, mainly resulting in gastrointestinal distress. While allergies can be tested and definitively identified through skin prick and blood testing, intolerances are typically diagnosed through a process of elimination.