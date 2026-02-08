This Underrated Beef Cut Takes Hours To Cook But Delivers Big Flavor

When buying beef, most people gravitate toward familiar cuts like ribeye, sirloin, or flank steak. Even when planning a slow-cooked pot roast or stew, chuck, brisket, or bottom round are typically the go-to options. These cuts get the most attention because of their flavor, relative ease of cooking, and predictable outcomes. Barring unforeseen cooking mishaps, you generally know what you're going to get. However, there are many lesser-known cuts that offer greater flavor and texture. Oxtail is one of them.

What is oxtail? The name can be a little misleading (and even off-putting). While oxtails may have originally come from oxen, large, domesticated cattle used as draft animals, today, the term simply refers to meat taken from the tails of cows or steers. With its high proportions of bone, fat, and connective tissue to meat, oxtail can seem intimidating to inexperienced cooks. And because they're not a menu staple in the U.S., oxtails are often overlooked.

What makes oxtail special is the very thing that turns many people away from it. Its connective tissue, bone, fat, and cartilage content make it a poor candidate for quick cooking. However, as with brisket or pork shoulder, a long, slow cook breaks down those elements into tender, rich, and beefy tasting meat. According to Chef Matt Bolus, this underrated cut will "hands down make the best stew you've ever imagined." Long braising times and pressure cooking deliver the best flavor by rendering the fat, collagen, and bone marrow into a deep delicious base.