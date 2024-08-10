11 Underrated Cuts That Chefs Love And You Will Too

Restaurant and home menus can be pretty predictable, showcasing popular cuts of meat like filet mignon, pork chops, and chicken breasts. While these options have definitely earned their rightful place in the kitchen, they can also leave little room for the culinary exploration of some less common butcher's cuts.

Nose-to-tail cooking has plenty of benefits. Using every part of an animal doesn't just reduce waste; it also encourages chefs to experiment with new flavor and texture combinations as well as different techniques such as slow cooking and braising. Less popular cuts of meat also tend to be more affordable than their more popular counterparts. For instance, while a pound of filet mignon is roughly $30, the same amount of sirloin will only set you back around $16, oxtail $7, and beef heart $4.

With so many exceptional cuts of meat on the market, we decided to shed light on the most undervalued options. To do this, we asked a number of leading chefs and experts to tell us about their favorite underrated cuts of meat and how to best prepare them.