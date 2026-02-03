Maine's Oldest Restaurant Started In A Humble Little Train Car

Maine is no stranger to great — and historic — restaurants. Whether you're craving one of the country's absolute best lobster rolls or a sit-down dinner by the ocean, the Pine Tree State always fits the gastronomic bill. Yet, for a truly one-of-a-kind dining experience, nothing compares to Biddeford, Maine's, Palace Diner, which is widely cited among the state's oldest restaurants and and sits within a 20th-century Pollard train car.

According to the Palace Diner's website, the train car eatery officially opened in 1927, when the Pollard Company — a historic auto business — built the diner's structure. Since then, the 15-seat, cash-only restaurant has maintained its retro, old-school vibe, although it has changed ownership and menus over the years. It was reopened in 2014 under its current ownership, and later renovated in 2021, resulting in the historic, but sound, diner car of today.

As for what, exactly, diners can expect once they climb aboard this stationary train? Here, you'll find not only delightful diner fare and a close-knit, communal ambiance, but also an entirely unique train car that's among America's only remaining Pollards.