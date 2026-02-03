Maine's Oldest Restaurant Started In A Humble Little Train Car
Maine is no stranger to great — and historic — restaurants. Whether you're craving one of the country's absolute best lobster rolls or a sit-down dinner by the ocean, the Pine Tree State always fits the gastronomic bill. Yet, for a truly one-of-a-kind dining experience, nothing compares to Biddeford, Maine's, Palace Diner, which is widely cited among the state's oldest restaurants and and sits within a 20th-century Pollard train car.
According to the Palace Diner's website, the train car eatery officially opened in 1927, when the Pollard Company — a historic auto business — built the diner's structure. Since then, the 15-seat, cash-only restaurant has maintained its retro, old-school vibe, although it has changed ownership and menus over the years. It was reopened in 2014 under its current ownership, and later renovated in 2021, resulting in the historic, but sound, diner car of today.
As for what, exactly, diners can expect once they climb aboard this stationary train? Here, you'll find not only delightful diner fare and a close-knit, communal ambiance, but also an entirely unique train car that's among America's only remaining Pollards.
Maine's Palace Diner lives in one of only two remaining Pollard train cars in the country
Other Maine destinations may rank among the best U.S. cities for seafood, but it's Biddeford that lays claim to the state's oldest and most unique diners — which lives inside one of just two remaining Pollard train cars. The car company initially built Palace Diner's car in Lowell, Massachusetts, which resulted in the vintage vehicle that's still in-use for the diner of today. That exact car may be found around the same place — it's parked at 18 Franklin Street — but it's one of just two Pollard train cars that still exist in the United States. That means, the diner allows for an experience you truly won't find anywhere else, though it's unclear where, exactly, the other Pollard car has ended up.
While the diner's infrastructure stands out, you'll find options within the dining cart that parallel more traditional diners. For instance, the Palace Diner serves an array of breakfast staples — think eggs, French toast, and pancakes — as well as sandwiches, sides, and drinks. Sure, you may be able to order a cheeseburger in most places across the state, but where else can you dine inside a vintage Pollard that just so happens to double as Maine's oldest diner?