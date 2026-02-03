What It Means To 'Fold In The Cheese' (In Memory Of Catherine O'Hara)

Hollywood is still reeling from the sudden death of Catherine O'Hara, who passed away on January 30, 2026, at the age of 71. The actress of "Beetlejuice" and "Home Alone" fame is more recently known for the memorable "Schitt's Creek" scene where O'Hara's character, Moira Rose, instructs her son, David (played by Dan Levy), to "fold in the cheese" while stressfully preparing a sauce for enchiladas (the recipe was featured in the "Schitt's Creek" cookbook, by the way). Like Moira and Dan, you might be thinking: What is cheese folding really about?

As opposed to simply throwing in an ingredient and giving it a good stir, folding in "means to very gently incorporate an ingredient by sweeping the spatula around the mixing bowl and then turning it lightly, as if folding the mixture in on itself," according to America's Test Kitchen. This keeps the batter from being overmixed and collapsing. It's usually suggested in recipes when you're "adding a light, airy mixture to a thicker, heavier mixture," says Taste of Home.

The technique is also key for recipes that use flour or other glutenous components. Folding ingredients into a batter or dough instead of stirring them will "prevent the overproduction of gluten," advises trained chef and baking instructor, Kristin "Baker Bettie" Hoffman on YouTube. Too much gluten in dough can result in tough, dense, or chewy baked goods.