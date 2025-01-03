The French Use A Special Ingredient For The Fluffiest Mashed Potatoes

Even without all the bells and whistles, mashed potatoes are a near perfect food. Sure, you can add mascarpone to the mix or throw your taters in an Instant Pot with bacon, cheese, and finely chopped scallions, and certainly nobody is going to be upset about it. (Find all that and more in our list of the 12 best mashed potato recipes.) But when it comes down to it, all you really need to make a mind blowing mash is salt, butter, and milk or heavy cream — perhaps a little bit of cheese, too, if you're feeling fancy. That's all the French use to make their famous Chantilly potatoes, except with one transformative distinction: the heavy cream is whipped first.

Advertisement

Putting whipped cream onto your mashed potatoes may sound like a scene pulled straight out of the movie "Elf" — but we're not talking about piling Ready Whip on your side dish. Instead, Chantilly mashed potatoes will have you incorporating a homemade whipped cream recipe, sans sweeteners, into the ensemble. In essence, the big difference between heavy cream and whipped heavy cream is the light airy texture, which the latter lends to the dish.