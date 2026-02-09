America's Oldest Brewery Is Still Going Strong Nearly 200 Years Later

Beer is one of the oldest man-made beverages on the planet, with historians theorizing that the concept originated around 12,000 years ago. The emergence of beer in America is relatively young, compared to this theory, with colonists in Virginia first making ale from corn in 1587. For the next 250 years, many breweries were built in the New World, including what we know today as Yuengling, which was established in 1829 in Pottsville, Pennsylvania. It is officially the oldest operating brewery in America and is, astonishingly, still run by the Yuengling family, who have kept the brand relevant and successful for almost 200 years.

In 1828, David Gottlieb Yuengling (pronounced ying-ling) immigrated to the United States from Germany. His father had been brewing beer since 1816, but seeing as how David was the youngest sibling, he understood that the family business would likely never be his. As a result, he decided to build his own brand on American soil. David chose the town of Pottsville to live and set up shop because the town was a rapidly growing locale due to the coal mining industry, and the soft local water was perfect for the German-style beers he hoped to make.

David called his company Eagle Brewing and opened his business on Centre Street. Not long after starting, the building burned down and the entrepreneur moved to Mahantongo Street in 1831, where the company is headquartered to this day. Once his son, Frederick, joined the family business, David changed the name to D.G. Yuengling & Son, a name people would equate with great beer for generations to come.