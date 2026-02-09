This Is George Strait's Go-To Hangover Comfort Food

Menudo is one of many common, hearty Mexican soups. It often gets confused with pozole, another hominy heavy-hitter, but menudo is quite different from pozole. Both do contain a healthy serving of hominy (large corn kernels that have been processed to soften them), but pozole usually uses a pork or chicken base while menudo is all about tripe. Tripe is the stomach lining of a cow, pig, or sheep, and cow tripe is generally used in menudo.

George Strait's hangover cure may seem strange to some, but it's a common comfort food and hangover cure in many parts of Mexico and the U.S. For the uninitiated (and fearful), it's rich and savory, with a luscious broth and varying degrees of spicy heat, depending on how heavy the cook's chile hand is. Menudo contains a number of seasonings and spices, including chiles, with the tripe cut into smaller pieces and cooked with other meats — often pork trotters or calves feet to give it more flavor. Menudo made with honeycomb tripe, so-called because it has a honeycomb pattern on one side, is often more tender, but you can still expect some chew after it stews. Menudo has a deep, unctuous, even gamey flavor that can be cut a bit with some squeezed lime or the addition of fresh chopped cilantro.

But can menudo actually cure a hangover? Well, not really, but it does have plenty of electrolytes that help your body absorb more water (which you should be drinking copiously). Plus, the carbohydrates are a good boost to your system because the booze has dropped your blood sugar. Still, George Strait's hangover cure is more psychological and nostalgic than scientific.