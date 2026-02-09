Store-Bought Tortillas Upgraded: One Move Changes Everything

Ready to upgrade your tortilla game? Start by heating about ¼ to ½ inch of oil in a large skillet until it reaches 350 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit (or until a tortilla sizzles immediately when dipped). Use a neutral oil with a high smoke point, such as vegetable, canola, or peanut. Corn tortillas are the traditional choice for chips, tostadas, and taquitos, delivering that classic crispy crunch. Flour tortillas become puffier when fried, making them great for a more fragile tostada, a nice, thick quesadilla, or a burrito.

For tortilla chips, cut corn tortillas into triangles and fry in small batches until golden and crispy (about a minute per side). For tostadas, keep tortillas whole and fry for about two to three minutes total, flipping once, until they reach that perfect golden-brown crispness. With folded tacos or quesadillas, fry them on each side until at your desired crispiness using tongs to hold their shape. However, with corn tortillas, you may need to fry them flat before folding in ingredients so the tortillas don't crack. To make taquitos or flautas (those beloved rolled tacos), warm your tortillas first to prevent cracking, add your filling, roll tightly, and secure with toothpicks. Fry until crispy and golden brown, which typically takes three to five minutes.

Season your fried tortillas immediately, when they're still hot and glistening. Salt is a classic, but chili powder, lime juice, or even grated cheese are all delicious add-ons. With this simple frying technique, your store-bought tortillas might just rival anything from your favorite Mexican restaurant.