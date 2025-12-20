We Asked 6 Mexican Restaurant Chefs For The Best Store Bought Tortillas, Here Are Their Answers

Whether it's tacos, enchiladas, chilaquiles, or chimichangas, Mexican cuisine and tortillas go hand-in-hand. There is nothing quite like a freshly made tortilla to elevate your meal. But if you are short on time and need to cut corners, you can always grab a package of pre-made tortillas at your local grocery store. There are plenty of options available, but beware: Not all tortillas are created equal. What you select can make or break your meal, and that decision begins by looking at the ingredient list. "Shoppers should look for tortillas made with simple, real ingredients such as corn, water, and slaked lime, which is part of the traditional nixtamalization process that gives corn tortillas their flavor and nutrition," said chef Nayomie Mendoza of Cuernavaca's Grill in Los Angeles. "For flour, it should just be flour, water, and salt, nothing extra."

The tortillas' look and feel should also be considered. "The tortillas should have a nice color, and they should feel soft and pliable," said chef Troy Guard, owner and executive chef of TAG Restaurant Group. "If it feels dry, brittle, or cracks when you try to fold it, that's a sign it's not great." If you find yourself looking for pre-made tortillas, chef Justin Mosel, director of culinary at Rubio's Coastal Grill, recommends that your first option is a market that makes tortillas fresh. But if that isn't possible, we spoke to several chefs who are experts in Mexican cuisine to get some recommendations for brands worth trying out.