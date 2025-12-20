We Asked 6 Mexican Restaurant Chefs For The Best Store Bought Tortillas, Here Are Their Answers
Whether it's tacos, enchiladas, chilaquiles, or chimichangas, Mexican cuisine and tortillas go hand-in-hand. There is nothing quite like a freshly made tortilla to elevate your meal. But if you are short on time and need to cut corners, you can always grab a package of pre-made tortillas at your local grocery store. There are plenty of options available, but beware: Not all tortillas are created equal. What you select can make or break your meal, and that decision begins by looking at the ingredient list. "Shoppers should look for tortillas made with simple, real ingredients such as corn, water, and slaked lime, which is part of the traditional nixtamalization process that gives corn tortillas their flavor and nutrition," said chef Nayomie Mendoza of Cuernavaca's Grill in Los Angeles. "For flour, it should just be flour, water, and salt, nothing extra."
The tortillas' look and feel should also be considered. "The tortillas should have a nice color, and they should feel soft and pliable," said chef Troy Guard, owner and executive chef of TAG Restaurant Group. "If it feels dry, brittle, or cracks when you try to fold it, that's a sign it's not great." If you find yourself looking for pre-made tortillas, chef Justin Mosel, director of culinary at Rubio's Coastal Grill, recommends that your first option is a market that makes tortillas fresh. But if that isn't possible, we spoke to several chefs who are experts in Mexican cuisine to get some recommendations for brands worth trying out.
Guerrero
First up is a brand that had the thumbs up from two of the chefs we spoke to. Guerrero is a brand that has a long-standing reputation for its tortillas with strong roots in Southern California. It was acquired by Mission Foods in the 1980s, bringing Guerrero products to grocery and convenience stores throughout the United States. "Guerrero has been in our kitchens for generations, and [the] corn, wheat, and flour tortillas taste just like the ones my grandma makes on her comal," said Nayomie Mendoza. "They are soft, reliable, and perfect for tacos, burritos, or even just warming up with a little butter."
Guerrero offers a variety of tortillas, including corn tortillas, flour tortillas, and low-carb tortilla options, as well as tostadas. It is known as an authentic tortilla, characterized by its slight flakiness, layered texture, and rich flavor. And if you are looking for a recommendation specifically for store-bought flour tortillas, Guerrero is it, according to Justin Mosel, who said he also prefers Guerrero for a flour tortilla option.
Siete
Tortillas can be tough for those with gluten sensitivities or other dietary restrictions. Who wants to miss out on tacos? This tortilla option is for those who opt for a grain-free diet for one reason or another. The brand Siete (which means seven in Spanish) hit shelves thanks to a third-generation Mexican-American family that discovered almond flour could make some seriously tasty tortillas. "Siete's tortillas are the modern take on tradition. They are made from almond flour and still capture that same authentic flavor you would find in Mexico," said Nayomie Mendoza. "I love that they even have the Abuela Approved seal on the back because it really feels like a bridge between the old and new generations."
Since its 2014 inception, the brand has launched numerous grain-free products like tortilla chips, desserts, and other snacks. Even the tortilla options have grown, now also including ones made with cassava flour and chickpea flour as an homage to both inclusivity and heritage at the dinner table. Siete products can be found at major retailers like Costco, Walmart, Whole Foods, Target, Sprouts Farmers Market, King Soopers, Safeway, and more. And if all else fails, there is also an opportunity to order in bulk directly from Siete.
Mi Rancho
If corn tortillas are your preference for Mexican meals, this recommendation is for you. Justin Mosel issued a strong recommendation for Mi Rancho Organic Corn Tortillas. The organic corn tortillas use certified organic whole kernel corn and are Non-GMO Project verified, which is an important consideration according to Mosel, who says shoppers should be sure to read the ingredient labels and avoid brands that use too many preservatives. He added that these store-bought corn tortillas are perfect for dishes like pan-fried tacos or rolled tacos, as the freshly made corn tortillas won't crisp up as well.
Mi Rancho has a long-standing history as a Mexican grocery store in Oakland, California, that sold handmade tortillas and other goods as far back as 1939. The company eventually evolved into a tortilla and chip provider for local restaurants, expanding its products throughout the nation in the '90s and 2000s. Now, Mosel says you can find Mi Rancho products at some Costco locations, as well as other specialty grocers like Natural Grocers, Whole Foods, and Sprouts. You can even try out different sizes of corn tortillas, as well as tortilla chips and the brand's various jarred salsa flavors.
Masienda
Tortillas with limited ingredients like corn masa, salt, and water yield the most traditional flavors, according to David Montelongo, chef de cuisine at Ceiba at Conrad Orlando. One of the brands that stays true to traditional, authentic Mexican flavor is Masienda. "A brand I really like is Masienda, which can be found in every Whole Foods store. It offers flavor that is very close to a traditional tortilla, and that's also the current masa brand that we use in our restaurant, Ceiba," Montelongo said. Masienda's corn tortillas are made from two ingredients: organic, non-GMO corn and alkaline water. Because of that, you get a soft and pliable tortilla that also needs to be refrigerated.
Masienda is a smaller production focused on masa, founded in 2014 and based in both the U.S. and Mexico. But it can be found across the country in large chains like Whole Foods, Sprouts, and Target. Masienda has expanded to other products like frozen quesadilla meals and heirloom corn masa harina, if you want to try making your own homemade tortillas.
Caramelo
This tortilla brand may be a bit harder to find due to its short shelf life, but if you can find Caramelo flour tortillas, you are in for a treat. Emir Dupeyron, co-owner of Dolores, swears by this brand's pork fat flavor. "Disclaimer, due to the short shelf life, only very small, specialty stores carry them," Dupeyron said. "The Caramelo tortillas I buy and love so much are located in Lawrence, Kansas."
Caramelo boasts Sonoran-style tortillas that are made with just four non-GMO ingredients and no preservatives. They are fully cooked; you only need a little heat (less than a few seconds) to prepare them for consumption. Other than the pork fat tortilla, Caramelo offers duck fat and avocado oil tortillas in 6-inch and 10-inch sizes. If you can't find Caramelo tortillas in a store near you, you can also order them online for delivery. You will want to be mindful of the lead time listed online, as a little patience may be required.
La Tortilla Factory
This Sonoma County, California, brand grew from a taqueria in the 1970s to a tortilla production that has spanned decades and distributed tortillas of all types nationwide. It's not a surprise that La Tortilla Factory was recommended by our expert chefs as a store-bought tortilla brand to try. "For flour tortillas, I prefer La Tortilla Factory for their consistency and quality," said Jesus Medina, executive chef at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills. La Tortilla Factory tortillas have been described as having an authentic taste and tender texture, especially for flour wraps, as corn tortillas can typically be considered more authentic.
La Tortilla Factory offers numerous types of tortillas for a variety of tastes and diets, including organic, non-GMO, traditional, carb-cutting, gluten-free, grain-free, and even protein-forward products. They are more accessible than some others on the list, as you can find La Tortilla Factory tortillas at most major retailers, though the exact aisle where the tortillas are housed varies by store and by product.
Local homemade brands
Many of the chefs we spoke to also touted going local for the best quality pre-made tortillas. "I like supporting smaller, regional brands because they often focus on quality and flavor," said Troy Guard, adding that he tends to go for local flour tortillas in Houston whenever he can. Justin Mosel recommended trying to find a local market that makes tortillas fresh daily. "If you can find it, markets that use wet corn or nixtamal corn — in other words, those that do not use corn flour — make that a regular shopping visit," he said. Jesus Medina also recommended trying for a local or regional market for fresh tortillas. "For corn tortillas, my top choices include fresh tortillas from Vallarta Market and Northgate Market," he said.
And if all else fails, Emir Dupeyron recommends looking online for your tortilla options. "If you can't find these brands where you live, look for the closest tortilleria and order from them online," he said, adding that sourcing items like the masa harina from Instacart can also be an option. "Nowadays, there are loads around the country, and they are all really pushing to put out an excellent product."
When to use corn tortillas
Now that you have a list of tortilla brands to be on the lookout for during your next grocery shopping trip, you have to make the hard decision of flour or corn tortillas. Most of our chef experts prefer corn tortillas, though it can largely depend on your personal preference and what dishes you plan to use them for. "I grew up in northern Mexico on fresh flour tortillas, and I'll never say no to a great one — but when it comes to store-bought options, I gravitate toward corn tortillas for their flavor, authenticity, and nutritional value," said Jesus Medina.
Corn tortillas have a certain level of versatility, meaning "that they can be used in dishes that flour torts don't belong; such as enchiladas, crispy shell tacos, and rolled tacos," said Justin Mosel. Traditional Mexican dishes like mole, tlacoyos, and saucy dishes can also be a good use for corn tortillas, because of their authentic flavor, triggering nostalgia for many. "Corn tortillas have that earthy taste and tenderness that make every meal feel homemade, no matter where you are," said Nayomie Mendoza.
Another big benefit of corn tortillas is that there are many high-quality options available, which is why Emir Dupeyron says he prefers sourcing corn tortillas over flour. "There are far more 'better' corn tortilla options out there than flour," he said, adding that there are more brands of flour tortillas on shelves, but that doesn't necessarily mean they are good quality.
When to use flour tortillas
Corn tortillas are prevalent in Mexican dishes (although a survey found flour is more popular among Americans). Still, there is definitely a benefit to using flour tortillas in dishes that require wrapping. "I go with flour for quesadillas and burritos since it's soft, flexible, and easier to wrap around everything," said Troy Guard, adding that the size and texture of flour tortillas allow you to stretch the tortilla without tearing, thus making it easier to fold and roll. "Size and flexibility really matter depending on what you're trying to make," he said.
Our expert chefs say other dishes to consider using flour tortillas for are flautas, wraps, sincronizadas, and sweet dishes like bunuelos, thanks to the buttery, slightly sweet profile. But ultimately, it does come down to your personal preference and the memory you want to recreate, according to Nayomie Mendoza. "Corn tortillas feel like home-cooked meals from Mexico, while flour tortillas remind me of family gatherings where everyone made their own tacos at the table," she said.
That being said, it doesn't necessarily mean that you can swap out flour tortillas for corn tortillas and vice versa without some potential issues. "One is not the substitute for the other, just like you wouldn't substitute ground beef with ground chicken to make a burger," said Emir Dupeyron. He issued a warning about many store-bought flour tortilla options not using high-quality flour and not being cooked with lard. "Think of them as ultra-processed food," he said.
What to avoid when buying tortillas
Before you head to the checkout counter, be sure to avoid some of these signs of tortillas that may not be up to par. "Retail tortillas are generally drier, and because of the preservatives, sometimes result in off flavors," said Justin Mosel, who stressed the importance of reading the ingredient labels in order to avoid too many preservatives. Emir Dupeyron said one of the biggest signs that the tortillas may not be of the highest quality is that they don't require refrigeration, which can be the case for mass-produced brands. Sticking with refrigerated tortillas, which have a shorter shelf life, can lead to a higher level of freshness.
For an initial test of freshness, Nayomie Mendoza recommends trying to bend the tortillas. "If they crack, feel too stiff, or are too stale instead of soft, that is the first sign they are not great quality," she said. "A good tortilla should bend easily and feel warm and flexible in your hands. If it smells sour, plasticky, or has no smell at all, it probably was not made with quality masa." Dryness and brittleness were two factors highlighted by multiple chefs that shoppers should avoid. "If tortillas feel hard, dry, or brittle, they'll crack during cooking and won't hold fillings well. They should never feel chalky or stale," said Jesus Medina. "If they do, lightly hydrating them before warming can help, but consistently dry tortillas are a sign of lower quality or age." Other factors to consider are an uneven or pale color.
Methodology
We interviewed six chefs who specialize in Mexican cuisine across the country, with experience working in hotel restaurants as well as standalone restaurants. These chefs use tortillas in both their restaurants and at home. Though homemade tortillas are the preference, these chefs weighed in on what their favorite store-bought tortilla brands were.
We also asked some questions about how to select pre-made flour or corn tortillas that were fresh and high-quality to make shopping for tortillas easier. We then researched each suggested brand by using its website to get information on the company's history, mission, and detailed product information. This was compiled into a guide that covered the specific recommended brands, as well as tips and tricks for selecting the best tortilla options.