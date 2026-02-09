President William Howard Taft Had A Bold Choice For His Morning Meal

When you think of President William Howard Taft, among the first things that comes to mind is likely the anecdote about him getting stuck in a bathtub. This tale is frequently cited to emphasize the 27th president's size, but it is actually not true. However, Taft was one of the bigger United States presidents as the man simply loved food. In her memoir "Secrets of the White House," presidential housekeeper Elizabeth Jaffray claimed the only food the president disliked was eggs. Everything else he enjoyed with gusto. Funnily enough, this U.S. president's favorite breakfast food included a frequent egg companion: steak.

Taft's breakfasts varied, but one favorite was a 12-ounce steak along with two oranges, multiple slices of toast, and plenty of coffee. According to a 1935 Washington Post article, there was nothing terribly unique or exciting about how Taft preferred his steak. The recipe was pretty basic: a steak seasoned with salt, pepper, and butter cooked in a pan greased with steak fat.

Taft did not just enjoy steak for dinner. He often ate steak three times a day. A favorite lunch was steak and lobster with heaps of potatoes and boiled vegetables on the side. Taft would often request this same meal for dinner, but in much larger amounts, sometimes doubling the meat. He also began dinner with a bowl of turtle soup, a vintage soup Taft loved to eat.