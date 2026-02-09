Ranch Recalls That Impacted The US

Creamy, slightly herbaceous, and with the perfect amount of tanginess: Ranch dressing is a beloved and versatile condiment. Some may even consider it a gift from the culinary gods, but a mere mortal named Steven Henson claimed to have developed the recipe while working as a plumbing contractor in Anchorage, Alaska. Henson said the dressing was intended to keep hangry work crews fully satisfied with the menu. He brought the recipe with him when he later relocated to California and purchased land that would eventually become known as Hidden Valley Ranch. The rest is condiment history. Unfortunately, that history hasn't been all buttermilk and full bellies. Per the years, companies have produced faulty batches of this product that weren't safe to consume.

Though produce and meat are common causes of foodborne illness, ranch dressing has also been subject to some recalls in the U.S. From plastic contamination to undeclared allergens, our research uncovered a few brands and distributors that found themselves in hot water for ranch-based mishaps. These recalls weren't necessarily widespread or exceedingly harmful, but they illustrate why companies must be proactive when issues arise.