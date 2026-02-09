Five Guys Fries Outpace All Others ... In A Bad Way

Five Guys is just as much about the fries as it is about the burgers. Its early signs advertised famous burgers and fries, not just burgers like so many other fast food restaurants. Five Guys has good reason to be passionate about its fries: they taste so good, they're frequently cited as some of the best fast food french fries.

But that delicious, fresh-potato taste comes at a cost: Five Guys fries are some of the least healthy fast food fries on the market. A regular serving of fries at Five Guys contains a whopping 953 calories, along with 41 total grams of fat, 7 grams of saturated fat, and 962 milligrams of sodium. If you're upgrading to the large size, that increases to 1,314 calories, 57 grams of fat, 10 grams of saturated fat, and 1,327 milligrams of sodium.

How does that all compare to the recommended guidelines for nutrition? That's about half of your daily calories, which, for a typical adult, is about 2,000 a day. It's also half your daily saturated fat intake (the USDA recommends a maximum of 20 grams a day), your entire recommended fat intake for the day (generally 44 to 78 grams according to the Mayo Clinic), and nearly all of your sodium, which should be no more than 1,500 milligrams a day per the American Heart Association.