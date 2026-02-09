The Best Days To Shop At Publix For Fresh Stock And Shorter Lines

Ah, the joys of an uncrowded supermarket. Fresh bread, short lines, and no competition for the last jar of Nutella; it's the shopping equivalent of stepping on a crunchy leaf. But how do you guarantee this small miracle at the grocery store, especially one as popular as Publix? Fret not, dear supermarket superfan, as we have the answer: go shopping on Thursday.

A few years ago, we said Wednesday was the best day to go shopping. It was a great day to shop, as most people wait for the weekend to stock up, along with great overlap on weekly deals, which usually go up on Wednesday. However, both the shopping public and grocery stores themselves caught on: Publix's weekly ads go live on Wednesdays, and end on the next Tuesday, ensuring no deal overlap, so Wednesday is now the most crowded weekday as shoppers elbow each other to become the first to take advantage of the new discounts. However, according to a Publix worker on Reddit, Thursday is the emptiest day, despite being just a day after the deals drop, meaning you still have a good chance to pick up a bargain without waiting in line so long your discount ice cream melts into a strawberry puddle. If you can manage to get in late-morning or mid-afternoon, even better. You'll miss the early-morning rush and the lunch rush, the bakery options will still be warm, and some items are even best served in the middle of the day.