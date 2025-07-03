Here's The Best Time To Shop For The Freshest Rotisserie Chicken

Grocery store rotisserie chickens can be a lifesaver for those looking for a hot, homestyle meal without doing all the work themselves. Although they offer the advantage of nearly always being ready when you need them, the flip side of this convenience is that some may wonder just how long their bird was sitting under the heat lamps before they picked it up. Fortunately, most spots selling rotisserie chickens fall into a fairly regular pattern when it comes to churning them out. That's why people seeking the freshest ones should shop around noon and 6 p.m.

The insight comes from chef and food blogger Scott Groth, who tells our sister site The Takeout that it has to do with when demand for rotisserie chickens is at its peak. He notes that stores typically put birds in the rotisserie around 10 or 11 in the morning and 4 or 5 in the afternoon, meaning they come out hot and fresh around noon or 6. Those are times when many shoppers pop in to grab a quick meal. Buying a chicken in between these times means it's likely been sitting out for several hours.