Alex Guarnaschelli Thinks This Classic Soup Will Return In 2026

The culinary world is full of trends, whether the focus is on a hot new ingredient, a specific type of cuisine, or a meat-of-the-moment. No course is immune from fads, including soups. Classics like chicken noodle, clam chowder, and tomato soup will surely always have their place at the table, but we've also seen soups like ramen and pho, which are two different soups, explode in popularity. Renowned chef, author, and television host Alex Guarnaschelli believes that, if any soup is going to have a moment in 2026, it's celery soup.

Chowhound caught up with Guarnaschelli at the Bellagio Fountain Club in Las Vegas and she shared, "As far as dishes that need to come back, I'm a big fan of celery soup. I say, for 2026, celery soup is the new French onion soup for fall." She went on to describe her ideal version of the soup as being delicate, opting for onion and shallots over garlic, and a splash of white wine. The chef explained the rest of her method saying, "Add the celery, cook until tender, dot of celery, dot of cream, dot of attitude problem, dot of cayenne, blend, eat."

Indeed, celery soup isn't one that you tend to see often, but once upon a time, the soup was much more popular than it is today, gracing the menus of lots of restaurants, and commonly used as an ingredient in mid-century casseroles.