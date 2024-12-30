'Ants On A Log' Had A Much Different Meaning Before It Became A Snack

When you hear the phrase "ants on a log," you likely envision celery sticks stuffed with peanut butter and topped with raisins. However, decades before it described a popular after-school, the expression alluded to something entirely different. This was back in the early 20th century when political cartoons were prevalent, and figurative phrases like "ants on a log" often carried significant weight.

Advertisement

The May 3, 1906 issue of Lawrence, Kansas' "The Daily Gazette" printed a quote from journalist Fred Vandegrif: "'These delegates remind me of a story an old logging friend of mine used to tell,' he remarked, and everybody stopped to listen as they always do when Vandegrif begins a story. 'He said that every spring when his logs came down the river, every log was covered with ants, and every ant thought he was steering the log.""

The metaphor allegedly refers to groups confronted by change. It paints a relationship between collective labor, individual efforts, and the broader system that is borne out in the process. Here, the ants on a log essentially symbolized political inefficiency and could be seen as a criticism of leaders for expending energy without clear direction. (While author and humorist Mark Twain was thought to have coined the phrase, this myth has been debunked.) So, how did this phrase march its way into the kitchen?

Advertisement