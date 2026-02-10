While you can add specific touches to a traditional meatloaf recipe, there are some standard ingredients you might reach for automatically. If you've been making this dish with breadcrumbs out of habit, it might be time to raid your pantry for a better option. Crackers such as saltines could be one of the secrets to preparing a perfect meatloaf.

Unlike breadcrumbs, which can make meatloaf dense, crackers retain more moisture during cooking, resulting in a lighter texture and more tender bite. According to research by Alibaba, many saltine brands work great because they contain malted barley flour and shortening that help them absorb moisture more efficiently and more slowly, so they end up moist rather than mushy. However, the type of cracker you use could affect how the process plays out. Alibaba cautioned against using Ritz crackers because their higher sugar content could cause the surface of your meatloaf to burn. However, you may be able to mitigate the risk by covering the food with foil for part of the bake to avoid full heat exposure.

Different crackers bring unique benefits to your meatloaf. Taking a chance on Ritz could add buttery richness and savory depth without overpowering the meat, while saltines provide a subtle salty flavor and a pleasantly tender texture. The substitution is straightforward: Use the same amount of cracker crumbs as you would breadcrumbs, or about ½ to ¾ cup per pound of meat.