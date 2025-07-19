The Low-Cost Dinner That's A Trump Family Favorite
President Donald Trump is no stranger to power and privilege. Long before he was elected to a second presidential term, the business mogul turned head of state hailed from a family that made millions in lucrative real estate deals. Despite his well-heeled upbringing and adulthood, Trump is notorious for his rather pedestrian food preferences, which include McDonald's, Oreos, Diet Coke, and KFC. You can add a wholesome and inexpensive selection to that list of processed treats, as the President reportedly has a huge predilection for homemade meatloaf.
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie claimed that Trump demanded he join him in eating meatloaf during a dinner at the White House, while other guests in attendance could choose from a menu. On CNN, a friend of Trump also shared the same meal when visiting the president and ultimately described the dish as "incredible," claiming that it's Trump's favorite food. While the President is a big fan of the meatloaf concocted by talented White House chefs, his mother's meatloaf recipe holds a special place in his heart. The recipe even inspired a West Georgia diner to offer "Trump Loaf" to patrons, and the dish is reportedly based on Mama Trump's recipe (though the origin of the recipe can't be confirmed).
What makes Trump's favorite meatloaf so appealing?
A traditional meatloaf recipe is about basic as it gets, as the dish typically consists of ground beef, onions, breadcrumbs, brown sugar, ketchup, and assorted seasonings. The recipe that reportedly comes from the Trump family kitchen features similar ingredients, albeit with fresh tomatoes alongside tomato puree and bell peppers. The inclusion of these ingredients likely creates some pleasing texture variations while also contributing to a fresher flavor profile overall.
While there's no interpreting the president's often inscrutable tastes, his affinity for meatloaf could possibly be linked to nostalgia about the food and fond memories of enjoying it with his loved ones. The former business mogul even revealed to Us that his now deceased sister Maryanne Trump Barry prepared the food for him in honor of his birthday. In this case, Trump wouldn't be the first individual to look at a nostalgic dish like meatloaf as a source of comfort along with other old-timey preparations like tuna casserole and chicken pot pie.