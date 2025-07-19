The Low-Cost Dinner That's A Trump Family Favorite

President Donald Trump is no stranger to power and privilege. Long before he was elected to a second presidential term, the business mogul turned head of state hailed from a family that made millions in lucrative real estate deals. Despite his well-heeled upbringing and adulthood, Trump is notorious for his rather pedestrian food preferences, which include McDonald's, Oreos, Diet Coke, and KFC. You can add a wholesome and inexpensive selection to that list of processed treats, as the President reportedly has a huge predilection for homemade meatloaf.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie claimed that Trump demanded he join him in eating meatloaf during a dinner at the White House, while other guests in attendance could choose from a menu. On CNN, a friend of Trump also shared the same meal when visiting the president and ultimately described the dish as "incredible," claiming that it's Trump's favorite food. While the President is a big fan of the meatloaf concocted by talented White House chefs, his mother's meatloaf recipe holds a special place in his heart. The recipe even inspired a West Georgia diner to offer "Trump Loaf" to patrons, and the dish is reportedly based on Mama Trump's recipe (though the origin of the recipe can't be confirmed).